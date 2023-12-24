Rediscovering Nostalgia: Tongliang District Museum “Returns to the 1980s and 1990s”

Tongliang District Museum “Returns to the 1980s and 1990s”

The New Year’s Day of 2024 is coming. On December 23, the Tongliang District Museum held the “8090 New Year’s Day Retro Museum Collection” themed event to allow children to experience the childhood fun of their parents. A total of more than 30 groups of families participated in the activity. The “Time Photo Studio” photo scene was carefully arranged at the event site. The staff prepared snacks from the 1990s and designed interesting game sessions. The children also presented wonderful singing, dancing, instrumental music and other programs, which won rounds of applause from the audience and created a warm atmosphere at the event.

“I hope the museum can carry out more similar activities in the future, which will not only enhance the festive atmosphere but also enhance the parent-child relationship,” parents said one after another.

This event not only allowed children to have a better understanding of their parents’ childhood but also promoted family harmony and communication. It was a unique opportunity to experience the joy and simplicity of the past and create valuable memories for children and parents alike.

The Tongliang District Museum plans to organize more events that will allow families to interact and engage in activities together, aiming to create an environment that fosters positive relationships and memories. The museum’s dedication to preserving and celebrating the past has been welcomed by the community, and it continues to be a valuable cultural hub for families.

