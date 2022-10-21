The Pavia trio wants to beat their record of 7 live matches in a weekend. “Our van and the trains will help us in the enterprise, we hope there are no delays”

It will be a very long weekend that awaits us, it will be our record weekend, the one in which we will try to beat the result of 2019. Goal 8 games out of 10, thanks to stew football. We did it in 2019, before the pandemic, 7 games in one weekend and this year we want to outdo ourselves. It is a record that no one has asked of us, we specify, but that we felt we had to do. One match is enough to break the record.

VIA DA TORINO — Our record weekend this year will start in Turin, Friday night, with Juventus-Empoli. We will leave Pavia with our customized Gli Autogol van. Two hours and here we are, the first stage will be easy. Saturday morning we must set the alarm early: 8 am train direction Salerno, Salernitana-Spezia at 3 pm. After the game we will have to hurry, because we will take another train, this time for Florence. At 8.45 pm Fiorentina-Inter will be played.

BESTIAL SUNDAY — The program foresees that immediately after the game our van (which will be waiting for us there in Florence) will take back, to start our journey to Udine. We will stop to sleep in the Ferrara area, to be halfway there, leave early enough in the morning and be ready for Udinese-Turin at 12.30. Here, however, we will not be able to watch the whole game, but only the opening minutes. We will resume our van in the direction of Bologna, to arrive at the Dall’Ara in time for the match against Lecce at 3 pm. We will skip Atalanta-Lazio at 6 pm and our day will end after taking another train to Rome to assist in Rome- Naples at 8.45pm. See also Is happiness contagious?Haaland misses a good opportunity like Sterling is possessed – yqqlm

THE DOUBLE DOUBLE ON MONDAY — We will stay in Rome for the night and on Monday morning ready to return to Pavia. always with the train. Small pit stop at home and then off to the grand finale. Pavia is less than an hour from Cremona, where we will be for Cremonese-Sampdoria at 18.30, without being able to see it all. We will close with the postponement between Sassuolo and Verona. If all goes well, if there are no delays or other unforeseen events, we will take home 8 games out of 10. All documented on our social networks, through the instagram page and then on our youtube channel.

