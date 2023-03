There are 11 disqualified by the sports judge for the 25th day of Serie A: Pioli is without Krunic and Leao. Sassuolo finds Laurienté but for Berardi no Cremonese. Bologna hope to shorten Arnautovic’s recovery time. Skiniar and Dimarco monitored in Appiano. Two days off for Mourinho. So here is the situation team by team between disqualified and unavailable