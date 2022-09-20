The last day changes the hierarchies: according to the majority of operators, Pioli’s team is still ahead, but the Azzurri are up. Behind them is Inter Milan, Juventus detached

Seven days in the archives, the championship stops to make room for the national teams. So, after just over a month from the start of the season, it is already time to take stock. Serie A took leave with the direct top match between Milan and Napoli, which saw the Azzurri come out with three very heavy points from San Siro. However, neither Atalanta does not give up, which after the success at the Olimpico against Roma remains at the top together with Spalletti’s team. The moment of crisis for Inter and Juventus raises their prices, especially those of the bianconeri.

SCUDETTO QUOTAS — Despite the defeat in the match against a direct competitor, Milan remain the main candidate for the championship victory. The reigning champions reach a share of 3.75 with Bet365, Sisal and Novibet. Behind it there is Napoli, which only for Bet365 has greater possibilities than the Rossoneri (3.25); for all the others it is on the second step of the podium, proposed at 4.00 by 888 Sport and LeoVegas. Inter are third in order of probability at 4.50 for Sisal, 888 Sport and LeoVegas. Juventus is definitely detached from this group, with Bet365 even offering it at 9.00, with 888 Sport and LeoVegas remaining at 7.50. Atalanta leaders reach 10.00 with 888 Sport, LeoVegas and Novibet, Roma – who lost precisely against Gasperini’s team, are at 13.00 (Bet365). See also Sanremo 2022: Checco Zalone will also be there - Magazine - Sanremo

RACE OF CHAMPIONS — While considering the results achieved so far, the race for a useful position for qualifying for the next Champions League sees Atalanta excluded. Sisal puts Milan (1.16), Napoli (1.25), Inter (1.33) and Juventus (1.57) in order. The Bergamo players at 2.50 are also behind the proposed Roma at 2.00. Lazio, on the other hand, will practically need a feat to win a place among the top four: the offered share is 4.00.

BONUS BETS SERIES A — In the form below here are some of the main betting bonuses, currently active to play on Serie A and European competitions. All offers are reserved for new customers. Read the terms and conditions on the website of the chosen bookmaker.

FIGHT SALVATION — Something is moving as far as relegation bets are concerned. The main suspect to go down to Serie B is Cremonese according to LeoVegas, at 1.40. Followed by Sampdoria at 1.95, then it is a duel between Lecce and Monza who have the same chances at 2.20. The Salernitana is at 2.75, while Empoli and Verona arrive at 3.00. Bologna should be quieter at 6.00.

BETTER ATTACK AND DEFENSE — Snai also allows you to bet on who will have the best attack and the best defense at the end of the championship. As far as forward prolificacy is concerned, Inter have the greatest potential for this bookmaker, at 1.90. So we find Naples at 2.50, Milan at 4.50, Lazio at 6.50, Atalanta at 10.00, Juventus at 13.00 and Rome at 18.00. Despite the crisis, Allegri’s team is the most accredited to close Serie A as the team that has conceded fewer goals at 2.50. In order of probability there are Naples (3.50), Atalanta and Milan (4.50), Inter (6.00), Rome (8.00) and Lazio (15.00). See also Chile, Boric new president: he is the youngest in history - Foreign

19 September – 20:11

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

