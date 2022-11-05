The legal team of the Big Brother Vip competitor would have confirmation of what was revealed by their client inside the house
The yellow social that would concern Francesco Totti e Antonella Fjordelisi, competitor of the Big Brother VIP, thickens. After the showgirl’s confession in the house (“Francesco wrote me ‘hello’ on Instagram a few months ago. I didn’t accept the message, I saw it too late. Totti had already left with Ilary, I don’t know if he was with Noemi or not”) and the clear denial by Alex Nuccetelli, a friend of the former Roma captain, was also exposed by the team of Fiordelisi lawyers.
In the note revealed by Chi, the showgirl’s lawyers ask for consent to publish the screenshots of the social material that they would have available or, alternatively, they demand an apology from Nuccetelli.
November 4, 2022 (change November 4, 2022 | 17:01)
