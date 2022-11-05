Two hundred and eleven boys of the Plank, two expert trainers in the field of road safety, dozens of shock videos and real cases to be analyzed: the Province of Treviso took the field to counter the escalation of dead on the roads. She did it starting from schools and from training for young peoplewhich to date are for the most part the protagonists of the fatal accidents that are afflicting the brand.

On the morning of November 4th in the Sant’Artemio auditorium the first formative meeting organized by the Province of Treviso with the aim of providing young people from provincial high schools with those tools that can save their lives in case of danger.

Ten classes of the Plank carefully followed the “strategic lesson”, specially structured in order to involve young people and help them to be ready to face the road correctly and to prevent accidents.

“We are witnessing a dramatic increase in the number of road accidents in the area. We need to work with young people and spread a culture of safety and the correct use of the road, we must reverse a trend that has become worrying and certainly not done through the sole use of speed cameras, whose effectiveness, however, I doubt – he explains. Stefano Marcon, president of the Province of Treviso – As a Province we have chosen to take the field both through training, but also through the 130 interventions co-financed in the last 4 years for an amount of almost 50 million euros. Our goal is to help reduce the terrible numbers of accidents on the brand’s trade ».

In the 2000s the Province of Treviso was the black jersey for the number of fatal accidents. But through shock campaigns and a careful training network, the trend was reversed. Now, with the 52 fatal accidents this yearthe situation has returned alarming.

«We are returning to impressive numbers of road accidents. We have to explain to the kids that the accident comes when you least expect it, teach them visual education and that an impact will be all the more dramatic the more the speed you are going is. ” Professor Marino Biscarotrainer and member of the user and safety committee of the Province of Treviso.

The director of the Treviso provincial school office also took part in the course, Barbara Sardella: «The students were particularly shocked by the latest incident involving two of their peers. I tell them that the tragedy is not only for the families of the victims, but also for the families of those who cause the accident, the penal code now provides for culpable road homicide, which means from 2 to 10 years in prison. An accident ruins everyone’s life ».

At the end of the lesson, Nicole attending 5 BE he says that it was a useful morning: «I have a driving license and I am a motorcyclist, I do as the experts said, I pay close attention to what is happening around me. At first I was afraid, now I’m more comfortable. But I never risk, especially when I’m not alone ».

Meanwhile, the meetings will take place in another 14 high schools in the next two months: the IPSSAR “Maffioli”, the IPSIA “Galilei” and the ITIS “Barsanti” of Castelfranco Veneto, the ISIS “A.Scarpa” and the ITCG “Sansovino” of Oderzo, the ISIS “Scarpa” of Motta, the “Palladio” ISIS and the “Duca degli Abruzzi” high school of Treviso, the “Einaudi-Scarpa” ISIS of Montebelluna, the “Berto” high school of Mogliano Veneto, the “Fanno” ISIS and the ISIS “Da Collo” of Conegliano and the IPSIA “City of Victory” of Vittorio Veneto.