Serie A2 Old Wild West, second phase – The preview of the 7th day in the Salvation group

CALENDAR

Three matches of the 7th day of Serie A2 Old Wild West are played in the Salvation group, third leg: Monferrato-San Severo is the anticipation of Saturday 13 May, Npc Rieti-Ravenna and Juvi Cremona-Mantova are scheduled for Sunday 14. Stella Azzurra Roma-Chieti is postponed to Thursday 18. The group pits the teams classified from 10th to 13th in the two groups Green and Red of the regular season, starting from the points obtained in direct matches. At the end of the eight second phase matches, the first two teams will be saved directly, those classified from 4th to 6th place will access the playouts. The latter two will be relegated to Serie B for the 2023/24 season.

Saturday 13 May, 17.00

Casale Monferrato: Novipiù Monferrato Basket-Allianz Pazienza San Severo

Sunday 14 May, 18.00

Rieti: Kienergia-OraSi Ravenna

Cremona: Ferraroni Juvi-Staff Mantua

Postponed to Thursday 18 May, 8.30pm

Guidonia Montecelio: E-Gap Stella Azzurra Rome-Caffè Mokambo Chieti

CLASSIFICATION

Teams Points victories Defeats E-Gap Blue Star Rome 14 7 5 Ferraroni Juvi Cremona 14 7 5 Mokambo Coffee Chieti 14 7 5 Mantua Staff 12 6 6 Allianz Patience San Severo 12 6 6 Kienergia Rieti 10 5 7 Novipiù Monferrato Basket 10 5 7 OraYes Ravenna 10 5 7

THE GAMES

NOVIPIÙ MONFERRATO – ALLIANZ PATIENZA SAN SEVERO

Where: PalaEnergica “Paolo Ferraris”, Casale Monferrato (Al)

When: Saturday 13 May, 5.00pm

Referees: Lucotti, Male, Luca Attard

outward: 91-80

Live for LNP Pass subscribers:

HERE MONFERRATO BASKETBALL

Stefano Comazzi (coach) – “Tomorrow’s match (Saturday, ed) is the first of two real finals that we must face with the fighting spirit of those who want to defend this category at all costs. For our Club, our City and our territory, but also and above all for ourselves and for our personal pride. We face a team that comes from a good victory, unlike us who come from the ugliest defeat of this last period. We want to transform frustration into competitive rage, the one we will try to put on the field tomorrow, Saturday, by taking the field and fighting for every ball starting with the tap-off.”

Note – Nothing to report.

Media – The race is followed with real-time updates on the Company's social profiles: Facebook (www.facebook.com/Monferratobasket) e Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/monferratobasket).

HERE SAN SEVERO

Damiano Pilot (coach) – “I don’t want to appear repetitive but, given the situation in our standings, I have to reiterate the concept that at the moment anything can happen and it would be not only useless but also harmful for us to spend energy to focus on the situations of our opponents. We face a team that lost against Ravenna last week, and that will have to reverse its inertia at all costs, so we know the dangers they can cause us, also considering the result of the first leg. We have a clear game plan, to be applied with great dedication. During the week, also a consequence of the good performance against Rieti, we trained with considerable intensity, in order to be ready for yet another vital appointment for my men. You must leave nothing to chance and go to Casale with a lucid and mature attitude”.

Ed Daniel (player) – “We needed a precious victory, such as to be able to face the next two challenges with blood in our eyes, as if they were two battles from inside or outside. Against Kienergia we showed that we had a great sense of belonging to the shirt and we sacrificed for each other; we fought for every ball, even the one that seemed the most trivial, as the data confirms, especially the rebounds. It’s obvious that there will be another match on Saturday, but it doesn’t matter so much who our opponents are, as much as what we can give and do. I am convinced that, if we play as we know how, there will be no competitors who can oppose us. Let’s do our thing and do it well.”

Note – Completely black for the long trip to Casale Monferrato.

Media – Furthermore, it is possible to follow the updates in real time on the Company's social channels (Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Twitter).

KIENERGIA RIETI – NOW RAVENNA

Where: PalaSojourner, Rieti

When: Sunday 14 May, 6.00pm

Referees: Tirozzi, Cappello, Terranova

outward: 75-68

Live for LNP Pass subscribers:

HERE NPC RETURN

Andrea Ruggieri (coach) – “After the defeat at San Severo we needed to recover mental energy, in view of another fundamental match for the fate of our season. Ravenna is a team that has found further solidity, we have to focus on an intense match from a defensive point of view, and use our speed and the drive that our fans will give us”.

Maurizio Del Testa (player, captain) – “You don’t need to find ulterior motives to play such a game. We know we only have one result available. Ravenna will recover Vrankic from the first leg, we must only think about expressing our game to the fullest, with the right intensity, because we strongly want the two points”.

Note – There are no unavailable.

Media – The match can be viewed in live streaming on LNP Pass, deferred on Monday at 10.30 pm on RTR, digital terrestrial channel 176. Sunday's match against Ravenna is followed with real-time updates with comments, scores and photos on Npc Rieti's Facebook profile, Instagram (@npcrieti) and TikTok (@npcrietipallacanestro).

RAVENNA HERE

Alessandro Lotreasurer (coach) – “With last Sunday’s victory against Monferrato we won the opportunity to be able to play our chances in Rieti. We’re going to face a mentally solid team, which always has an edge at home and a huge competitive fury. We’ll try to come up with our best match of the year, especially in terms of mental strength”.

Note – Nothing to report.

Media – Live stream on LNP Pass ( https://lnppass.legapallacanestro.com/ ). Live updates on the OraSì Basket Ravenna social profiles at the end of each quarter (Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp).

FERRARONI JUVI CREMONA – MANTUA STAFF

Where: PalaRadi, Cremona

When: Sunday 14 May, 6.00pm

Referees: Gagliardi, Barbiero, Bartolini

outward: 73-78

Live for LNP Pass subscribers:

QUI JUVI CREMONA

Gianluca De Gennaro (assistant coach) – “Sunday we host Mantova, one of the most experienced teams in this phase of salvation; in its roster it has players who have played in Serie A such as Iannuzzi, Ross, Cortese, as well as having Veronesi and Janelidze who are veterans of the category. We must continue on our path undertaken in this phase, without thinking about who we are facing, but playing with great energy and hardness, both in the offensive and defensive phase. Since we play at home, our fans will have to be the sixth official, helping us fight against an excellent team for the entire 40 minutes”.

Luca Vincini (player) – “The match against Mantova is very important to redeem ourselves from the defeat in the first leg; it would also allow us to open an important gap with the teams behind us in the standings”.

Note – Nothing to report.

Media – Live streaming on LNP Pass.

HERE MANTUA

​Nicolas Zanco (coach) – “There is a lot of disappointment and bitterness for the defeat against Stella Azzurra Roma. During the week we made a new examination of conscience, the team is aware that the season is at stake. We are the second worst defense in the group and this must give us an idea of ​​what to improve and how to face the next two games. You need one more shot in terms of energy and aggression. We can still hope for direct salvation, but in the meantime we need to protect ourselves from the hypothesis of direct relegation. We know that a battle awaits us with Juvi. Cremona will want to win and celebrate salvation with one game to spare, while we have to be ready from the first minute to redeem last week’s knockout”.

Andrea Calzavara (player, point guard) – “We’re coming from a week of intense training, in which we tried to give everything to prepare for a fundamental match like this Sunday’s. I hope there will be an answer on the pitch against Juvi Cremona, the personal impact of each player will be important. I expect a match of competitive nastiness from us. We’re playing a decisive match, we’ll be ready.”

Note – As in the first leg, Mantova will meet Alessandro Amici as opponent, who wore the Stings shirt from 2015 to 2017, winning two playoff qualifiers and a LNP Italian Cup final.

Media – The race will be visible live and on demand by subscription on LNP Pass. Live update on the Stings' social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The match will be broadcast on a delayed basis on Monday at 21.00 on Valpadana TV (digital terrestrial channel 90) and repeated on Tuesday at 13.30. The commentary of the match will be broadcast on Web Radio 5.9, on the site www.radio5punto9.it and on the RADIO 5.9 app, available free for iOS and Android devices.

By: Guido Cappella – LNP Communication Area

NEWS FROM THE VENUES PRODUCED BY THE OLD WILD WEST A2 SERIES CLUB PRESS OFFICES