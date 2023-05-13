With her Trattoria, Trini trusts the center

by Juan Moreno

On a corner of La Playa with Girardot, La Trattoria di Trini has been operating for a few months, and although the place is new, the work in the Italian kitchen of its owner, María Trinidad Sierra, is already old-fashioned. A few years ago, this woman from Santander set up La Grande Pizza, also in the center of the city.

After normalizing daily life, in the so-called post-pandemic era, Trini saw that the strategic two-story local, located in one of the areas with the greatest potential in the Candelaria commune, was available, and at once, taking advantage of her profession As a graphic communicator, she imagined a trattoria-type restaurant, which are Italian-style inns where the atmosphere is informal and the prices are moderate. They are the most visited places in Italy during lunch. “I had high expectations after the pandemic, I wanted to centralize and have a more executive place, with higher status than pizzerias, I saw the place and said, this is perfect. And here we are,” says Trini.

Although she does not know Italy, María Trinidad loves the ingredients of that country’s food, so much so that twenty years ago she set up her first pizzeria while in Bogotá. She moved to live in Medellín 17 years ago and fell in love with the center for being a focus of the main activities of the city. Her student, commercial and cultural life seduced her. “Together with my children, who are already professionals, my daughter in nutrition and my son in zootechnics, I began to imagine what the place would be like, its environment, its style, what decoration trends there were, and we started”.

“There is a lot to do and work on and my dream is to see it grow little by little. This place is what I would like to find when I go to eat, a minimalist combination tinged with pastel colors, with simple but pretty tables and chairs. I am happy to be here, every day I want to continue growing and working to improve everything, from the menu to the atmosphere”, she assures.

Trini strives to source the best ingredients and always update the recipes. Her daughter is a very important figure in this project and she hopes that she can dedicate herself full time to the project so that, together, they can make it grow, without lowering their guard, to where they want to go.

The specialty is ravioli, which has a special recipe. The tomato soup is another hit. Fusilli, fettuccine, pizzas, seafood risotto and lasagna are also recommended, as well as the wine list, sauces, focaccia bread and hand-made dehydrated fruits to take home.

safe in the center

She feels safe in the center because, according to what she says, she has been able to build her business without problems, she knows most of her clients, she likes the people who frequent her place, she makes friends with them and wants them to return.

Although running a restaurant is complex because it requires permanent control of everything, she also trusts her four employees, but people want to see her there, at the forefront. Trini, try to be there every day, except Sundays, from 12 noon to 9 at night. Executives, students, doctors, lawyers, couples and families who come to celebrate are its main audience.

The typical question of how she combines the role of mother, businesswoman and professional, as head of the family, is answered immediately. “You have to be constant, persevering, you have to have purposes in life and dedicate the best of ourselves to what we do. I live happy and proud of my two professional children and thanks to the Italian food business I raised them and not only them, but also part of my family. Today there are three branches of La Grande Pizza and one of the Trattoria di Trini. With this job I have taught them to appreciate and know that you can get ahead with the resources you have. Also, how to make friends and retain customers with a good attitude”.

Projects

María Trinidad has a project in mind and that is to turn, in the future, La Trattoria into a cultural center, with musical performances, outdoor gatherings and different incentives so that people always want to be there. “I want to have tables outside, expand the menu, introduce more dishes, improve and take advantage of the spaces for people to come in the afternoon.”

Trini fills this place with love every day, she greatly enjoys her work, she manages her four employees and the contact with people is what she likes the most of everything she does. “People are wanting this place, they already recognize it and recommend it. I am already calmer in that aspect because I have retained a constant clientele and I already feel that there are many people who know him. I love the center, since I arrived in Medellín I have liked it, the people who live in this area are very special. Now I receive tourists from the country and foreigners who come recommended. Many people circulate daily and I like that a lot. I don’t change the center for anything. You don’t have to fear him. You have to be careful, of course, but we have a very nice center that you have to get to know and enjoy. There are places with very good offers, there is still work to be done, but this downtown area, here in La Playa, is marvelous”, concludes Trini.