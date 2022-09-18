In the 1-0 red-green applause the performance of Iannarilli, who saved a penalty from Di Carmine. The crisis of Castori’s men continues, fourth last at 4 points

Iannarilli para, Partipilo scores. And Ternana wins the Umbrian derby. At Liberati, the postponement of B’s ​​sixth round ends with Lucarelli’s team 1-0 against Castori’s Perugia. The green-and-reds rejoice and fly to seventh place in the standings, hooking Cagliari to 10 points. Continues the crisis of results of the red and white, who remain fourth to last with only 4 points.

LEAK IN RECOVERY — A quarter of an hour of study, then half an hour of emotions. The first opportunity is for Ternana, with Partipilo’s high header. Then you take the Iannarilli scene. In a few minutes, the red-green goalkeeper responds to Bartolomei’s nice left-footed volley and then saves the penalty to Di Carmine (assigned on 25 ‘after Di Bello’s video control, for Coulibaly’s stomp in the area on Casasola). And before the break, the match is marked by Prestipilo, who first tries to head on Mantovani’s long throw, then in full recovery he takes advantage of Palumbo’s cut cross and sends the flying platter behind Gori which is worth 1-0 .

RED-GREEN COMPACTNESS — In the second half, Perugia reacts, but it is Ternana who is close to doubling, first with a free kick from Palumbo, spiked by Capuano, then with an unsuccessful counterattack by Gori. Useless the changes of Castori, who is unable to change the inertia of the match. Also thanks to a capital performance of the red-green defense. So much so that the last chance to score is still for the hosts, with the new entry Cassata with a right from the edge countered by Sgarbi. See also 35 suspensions from work, 'stop' also for 3 doctors

