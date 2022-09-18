Home Sports Serie B: Ternana-Perugia 1-0, Partipilo’s goal
Sports

Serie B: Ternana-Perugia 1-0, Partipilo’s goal

by admin
Serie B: Ternana-Perugia 1-0, Partipilo’s goal

In the 1-0 red-green applause the performance of Iannarilli, who saved a penalty from Di Carmine. The crisis of Castori’s men continues, fourth last at 4 points

Iannarilli para, Partipilo scores. And Ternana wins the Umbrian derby. At Liberati, the postponement of B’s ​​sixth round ends with Lucarelli’s team 1-0 against Castori’s Perugia. The green-and-reds rejoice and fly to seventh place in the standings, hooking Cagliari to 10 points. Continues the crisis of results of the red and white, who remain fourth to last with only 4 points.

LEAK IN RECOVERY

A quarter of an hour of study, then half an hour of emotions. The first opportunity is for Ternana, with Partipilo’s high header. Then you take the Iannarilli scene. In a few minutes, the red-green goalkeeper responds to Bartolomei’s nice left-footed volley and then saves the penalty to Di Carmine (assigned on 25 ‘after Di Bello’s video control, for Coulibaly’s stomp in the area on Casasola). And before the break, the match is marked by Prestipilo, who first tries to head on Mantovani’s long throw, then in full recovery he takes advantage of Palumbo’s cut cross and sends the flying platter behind Gori which is worth 1-0 .

RED-GREEN COMPACTNESS

In the second half, Perugia reacts, but it is Ternana who is close to doubling, first with a free kick from Palumbo, spiked by Capuano, then with an unsuccessful counterattack by Gori. Useless the changes of Castori, who is unable to change the inertia of the match. Also thanks to a capital performance of the red-green defense. So much so that the last chance to score is still for the hosts, with the new entry Cassata with a right from the edge countered by Sgarbi.

See also  35 suspensions from work, 'stop' also for 3 doctors

September 18, 2022 (change September 18, 2022 | 19:01)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

When Inter Milan was out of control, all...

Federer’s retirement from Grand Slam freezes the end...

Monza, Palladino: “I made a dream come true,...

In the 13th round of the Weijia regular...

Juve, Di Maria: “The defeat is all my...

Gf Vip 7, the most spied house in...

Serie A women: Milan starts again, Sassuolo ko....

On the bar!It is revealed that Barcelona wants...

Udinese overturns Inter and looks at everyone from...

MotoGP the world rankings after Aragon

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy