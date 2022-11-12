Change at the top in group A after the 13th day: the green-and-blacks get the third victory in a row in Piacenza and lead the standings alone, heavy external success for Mantova in the rear

The top of group A is no longer shared: now Pordenone alone commands, overwhelming in Piacenza (0-3) in a match suspended even for a few minutes due to problems in the Garilli spotlight. The light is on the other hand for Mimmo Di Carlo’s team, the third success in a row that comes this time with the signatures of Bassoli and Dubickas (fourth goal in the last three games), to close the scores for Masetti’s own goal. Renate must leave the primacy, who still remains second on his own after the equal of Nereo Rocco (1-1): to complain, however, is the Triestina who in the first half – in addition to finding the advantage with Paganini – hits two woods with Felici and Gori, but is joined in the second half by Maistrello as soon as he comes off the bench.

PLAYOFF ZONE — Paired in third place are Feralpisalò – 0-0 without great emotions with Lecco – and Novara, which instead captures a heavy success in the Ticino derby: Piola just needs the header of the Romanian Marginean for the 1-0 on Pro Patria. In the next round, in Lignano Sabbiadoro, the Pordenone-Novara summit will be challenged. Vicenza starts again and smiles, on the day of Francesco Modesto’s debut on the bench: the 2-1 on the field of Virtus Verona – which remains last – comes from Ronaldo’s winning free-kick after 8 ‘, Danti finds the immediate equal but it is Ierardi with the head , in the second half, to fix the result. On the other hand, the opposite mood for Padova, which falls again and has not known success for four rounds: at Breda the Pro Sesto wins 2-1 (one goal per time from Sala and Gerbi) and thus exceeds Caneo’s team in the standings, whose The bench was, however, armored by the dg Mirabelli. The positive streak of Juventus Next Gen continues, with the fifth useful result between league and cup: the derby with Pro Vercelli (at Moccagatta in Alessandria, but the bianconeri will play next home at the Allianz Stadium) are resolved by two of the most experienced , Iocolano’s assist for Captain Poli’s winning header. See also To Gerotto the Foen Cup and to Sacchet the provincial title

ZONA PLAYOUT — Equal to Zanica between AlbinoLeffe and Sangiuliano City (1-1): better the hosts in the first half with the flying advantage of Zoma, very nice the response of Cogliati who scores in the second half after a slalom started just beyond half court. With a proactive recovery and a header from Andreoli, the Pergolettese overtook Trento (2-1) finding a success that had been missing for three days: in the first half, Bocalon had won and converted a penalty to equalize Bariti’s first advantage. Heavy victory for Mantova on the Arzignano field (1-0): second goal of the season for the twenty-year-old Pierobon (owned by Verona), then two crossbars to stop the hosts.

