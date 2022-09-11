In group A, successes also for Lecco, Renate and Pro Patria. Padova beats Vicenza

After the draw (1-1, between some controversy) between Pordenone and Juventus Next Gen, the wait is all for the evening derby (they started at 20.30) Padua-Vicenza which will close on Saturday in group A. Below, everything happened in late afternoon matches.

Novara at the top — The return to the Novara professionals could not have been better, despite the busy summer with the change on the bench. Cevoli’s team, however, is at full points after two games: Tavernelli’s brace (three goals in two games) is worth the 2-1 win in Mantua, with Gerbaudo’s header not enough for the masters of home. Another external blow, even more unexpected, is that of Pro Patria on the Feralpisalò field (1-0): the defender Boffelli scores (even here with a header), in the final it is the parade of Del Favero to deny the equal to Guerra . Well Lecco, who beat Pergolettese 2-0 in the former match for Alessio Tacchinardi: Giudici and Zambataro scored, the first goal was dedicated to the goalkeeper Melgrati hit during the week by the loss of his mother. First success of the season for Renate, struggling in the first half against the freshman Sangiuliano City but then rewarded (1-0) by the flash of Maistrello. Trento also knows the first three-point joy, which punishes the defensive misfortunes of Pro Vercelli: at Briamasco it ends 4-1 with two big pies of the Piedmontese, which “unlock” the game with Corradini’s own goal on a back pass to goalkeeper Rizzo and they close it with a gift of the same number one to Damian (in the middle, Brighenti also scored, Della Morte to halve the disadvantage, Pasquato for the trio of hosts). See also The industrial crisis can wait - Angelo Mastrandrea

Triestina slowly — On the other hand, a big player designated as Triestina does not engage, which – after the defeat at the debut – returns with only one point from the away match on the Arzignano field (1-1): Molnar’s header from a corner slips Pisseri, then it is the former Palermo Felici to avoid defeat for Bonatti’s team. Draw in comeback of Pro Sesto with AlbinoLeffe (2-2): guests ahead with two headed goals by Gusu and Cocco, D’Amico reopens it from the spot before the definitive draw on Gelli’s own goal. A point apiece also for Piacenza and Virtus Verona (1-1): second goal in two games for Danti, on an assist from Halfredsson, equal red and white with Rossetti who punishes the imperfect exit of the Veronese goalkeeper Sibi. In the final, Piacenza close to overtaking with two woods hit in the same action.

PADUA WINS — After the draw in the advance (1-1, amid some controversy) between Pordenone and Juventus Next Gen, the wait was all for the Padova-Vicenza derby which closed the Saturday evening program. Caneo’s team celebrates (2-1), at the end of a very intense 90 ‘. Padua ahead at half an hour with Dezi from the spot, then – after the break – the changes affect: Stoppa enters and makes 1-1 with a great shot from outside the area, Russini also inside the bench whose right-footed turn gives joy of the three points to the audience of the Euganeo.

September 10, 2022 (change September 10, 2022 | 23:01)

