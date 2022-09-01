Initiative of the company for the 1st day of Sunday in Feltre. Free travel, departures from Belluno (13) and Sedico (13.30)

FELTRE

All in Feltre. The Belluno Dolomites brings you. Among the curious seasonal initiatives of the Belluno Dolomites, there is undoubtedly the novelty of the “Fan’s Coach” which on Sunday will take fans from Belluno to the Zugni Tauro di Feltre, where the inaugural match of the championship against Villafranca will be played (3 pm ).

And if he is successful in terms of appearances, a repeat with Torviscosa two weeks later is not at all excluded. All while waiting to understand when the Polisportivo di Belluno stadium will be available again, whose probable reopening date for football activities seems to be after the 24 hours of San Martino on 8 and 9 October.

Who knows if later a similar proposal will also be made in reverse, that is from Feltre to the capital.

Meanwhile, the company wants to test the response of its fans, together with the purchase of the 120 euro season ticket with which to attend all the home games.

“We have thought of the bus and it is an initiative that goes through thanks also to the collaboration of Dolomitibus”, says Enrico De Bona, marketing manager. “The fan will pay nothing and, moreover, both season ticket holders and those who buy the single ticket at the box office can join”.

Reservations are not required, while a contact number is available for information: 366 6823032. The meeting and departure times are 1pm in Piazzale della Resistenza in Belluno (stadium parking lot) and 1.30pm in the Kanguro area in Sedico.

NATIONAL JUNIORS, HERE’S THE GROUP

Here are the groups of the National Juniores, starting on Saturday 17 September. The Dolomites are included in group D together with Levico, Virtus Bolzano, Cjarlins Muzane, Torviscosa, Adriese, Campodarsego, Cartigliano, Este, Legnago, Luparense, Mestre, Montebelluna, Montecchio Maggiore, Portogruaro and Union Clodiense.