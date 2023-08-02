Home » Seven ÖLV aces nominated for the World Cup in Budapest
Seven ÖLV aces nominated for the World Cup in Budapest

Austria’s Athletics Association (ÖLV) has nominated seven athletes for the World Championships from August 19th to 27th in Budapest.

As the ÖLV announced on Wednesday, Markus Fuchs (100 m), Raphael Pallitsch (1,500 m), Lukas Weißhaidinger (discus), Susanne Gogl-Walli (400 m), Victoria Hudson (javelin), Julia Mayer (marathon) and Lena Pressler (400 m hurdles) the squad.

Should places become free again due to cancellations, the world association will invite the athletes following in the world rankings to participate with the deadline of August 5th. Gogl-Walli (over 200 m), Riccardo Klotz (pole vault) and Sarah Lagger (heptathlon) can still hope for that.

