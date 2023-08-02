FC Austria Vienna press conference before the return match against Borca | Sport

Austria from Vienna arrived in Banja Luka without the scorer of the only goal in the first match against Banja Luka, Haris Tabaković, who moved to Hertha Berlin. Despite this, the Austrians are convinced they have the quality to eliminate Borac.

Austria scored a goal advantage in Banjaluk, and the team from Vienna is convinced that it has the quality to eliminate Borac and advance to the third round of qualification for the Conference League.

Although they arrived in the city on Vrbas without one of the best players, Haris Tabakovic, at the same time the only scorer in the first match played last week at the “Generali Arena” stadium, which is transferred to Hertha Berlin, the guests from Vienna believe that they have a replacement ready, and that they will achieve a result at the City Stadium that will be enough for them to advance.

These are the expectations of the coach of Austria Mihaela Vimera, who spoke at the media conference in Banja Luka about tomorrow’s match, which is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

“Even though Haris Tabaković is no longer with us, I think we have enough quality to compensate for his departure. Our players are well aware of the quality of Borc, we also know that a ‘hot’ atmosphere awaits us, but regardless of everything, we want to keep the advantage from the first duel. And not only that, but let’s record another victory if we get the chance.” announced Wimmer that his team will not defend, but will try to take advantage of the “need” of the Borca footballers with an open game, which requires at least a minimal victory for extra time.

One of the main threats to the goal of Vinko Marinović’s team will be Aleksandar Jukić, Austria’s standard midfielder.

“It is clear that we are missing the main player, but we also have other qualities. We will adapt the game to the players we have and we believe that their quality will come to the fore.” said Jukic.

Not long after the press conference ended, the Austrian football players arrived at the City Stadium, where they will train. In front of the stadium, they were greeted by a small group of fans, who took the opportunity to take photos with the players.

He will referee the match on Thursday Swiss arbitrator Urs Schneider.

