FC Sevilla and AS Roma are contesting the UEFA Europa League final this year. A goalless draw at Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of the semifinals on Thursday was enough for the Romans to advance to the final after the 1-0 win last week. Record winners Sevilla, who won 1-1 in the first leg against Juventus Turin 2-1 after extra time, are waiting there in Budapest on May 31.

