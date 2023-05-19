Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 19th. EU price lists close positive. Powell: “Financial stress can reduce tight rates”

Positive EU stock exchanges waiting for Wall Street

European stock exchanges are positive in view of the start of Wall Street where futures are rising. The markets welcome the progress on the US debt ceiling. Investors are looking for ideas from the interventions, expected during the day, by the presidents of the Fed and the ECB on the next moves on raising rates. On the currency front, the euro rose slightly to 1.0793 against the dollar. The Stoxx 600 area index gains 0.7%. Milan accelerates (+1.3%) wearing the pink jersey in Europe. Frankfurt also did well (+0.6%), with the Dax index touching its highs since January 2022. Paris (+0.6%), Madrid (+0.5%) and London (+0. 4%). The main European lists are supported by the IT sector (+1.2%). Banks (+0.5%) and insurance companies (+0.9%) also rose, while government bonds recorded a slight rise in yields. The spread between the BTP and the Bund continues at 186 points, with the Italian ten-year rate at 4.33%, in view of the decision on Italy’s rating by Moody’s. Purchases of energy (+0.8%), with the price of oil clearly rising. Wti rose by 1.1% to 72.7 dollars a barrel and Brent to 76.76 dollars (+1.2%). Utilities performed well (+0.3%), with gas at 30.26 euros (+1.6%). The TLCs are struggling (-0.1%), after the results of the main companies in the sector. Cnh (+3.3%) and Hera (+3.1%) fly to Piazza Affari. Saipem (+2.6%) also showed off, after the new contracts acquired, A2a (+2.5%) and Stellantis (+1.9%). Cautious Tim (+0.5%), grappling with the events of the Network. Weak Leonardo (-0.3%) and Banco Bpm (-0.1%).