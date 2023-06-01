Seville wins the Europa League

Sevilla have won the UEFA Europa League for the seventh time. The record winner won the thriller final in Budapest on Wednesday against AS Roma 4-1 on penalties. It was 1-1 after 90 and 120 minutes respectively.

Paulo Dybala gave Roma the lead (35′), an own goal by Gianluca Mancini (55′) equalized. Mancini and Roma also had Roger Ibanez on penalties, while all four Sevilla players scored – Gonzalo Montiel on the second try after the replay.

