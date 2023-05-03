New chapter in terms of sex and sport, one of the classic themes of sports debates, namely “is sex before a race good or bad?”. This time it is the University of Florence to deal with it, with one studio Published on Frontiers in Physiology which explains how sex two hours before playing sports improves performance. Or rather: making love before a sporting performance not only has no negative effect, but could even improve performance on the pitch.

Does sex two hours before playing sports improve performance?

The Italian academic team, coordinated by Professor Laura Stefani (Professor of Sports Medicine) conducted a study by examining many other past researches on the subject of sex and sport and identifying only nine definable as valid from a scientific point of view. And from these nine data did not emerge to support how abstinence before a competition can improve sports performance. However, there is a study that shows that some marathon runners’ performance improved after a night of sex.

More yes than no

If the conclusions of the research can’t prove anything definitive on the subject, it’s true that they make a bit of a clean sweep of doubts, controversies and second thoughts that arise every time the subject of sex and sport is addressed. “We have clearly demonstrated that this issue has not been adequately investigated and that only a few anecdotal stories have been reported”, explains Stefani, “But the data seem to indicate that sexual activity may have beneficial effects on sports performance”.

The two hour rule

The analysis of the Florentine team on previous research led to the establishment that pre-sport sex can give benefits only if practiced up to two hours before the race; making love too close to a match can be contraindicated (and here, in truth, the catchphrase could start again). But sexual abstinence in the world of sport remains a complex and controversial topic. In any case, looking at the practical side, during the Rio da Janeiro Olympics, about half a million condoms were distributed in the Olympic Village.

Credits: FlicrkCC David Foster

