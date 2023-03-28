Original title: Shams: Lillard will not play the rest of the season and talk to the Trail Blazers this summer

On March 28th, Beijing time, the well-known reporter Shams Charania talked about Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard on a TV show.

Shams said: “I was told that Damian Lillard is basically out of the rest of the season. With 9 games left last weekend, they decided to let him sit out to recover from the calf injury, but more The reason for more may be that the Blazers are 4.5 games away from the play-offs. With only 8 games left, they have basically been eliminated. They still have this year’s lottery pick to protect the first-round pick, So they have an incentive to get in the lottery, keep the lottery front and see if they can get a top three or top five.”

“But I think when you look at Lillard’s form, you definitely think about whether he will play for the Trail Blazers again. He is 32 years old, he will be 33 in July, and he has missed the playoffs for two consecutive years. Where is his future? I expect there will be a conversation between him and the Blazers this summer offseason to discuss how to strengthen the team. If not, what will they do with Lillard and his future? Right now There are definitely a lot of questions.”

(Editor: Pei Ge)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: