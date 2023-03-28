Home Technology Amazon’s Fallout Series Has Finished Filming – Fallout (Amazon) – Gamereactor
Technology

Amazon’s Fallout Series Has Finished Filming – Fallout (Amazon) – Gamereactor

by admin
Amazon’s Fallout Series Has Finished Filming – Fallout (Amazon) – Gamereactor

There have been plenty of leaks lately of various sets for Amazon’s upcoming Fallout TV series — and all of them look surprisingly good. The series is based on the classic video game franchise, although not many details have been revealed yet.

One thing we know for sure, though, is that Walton Goggins (Vice Principal, Django Unchained, Maze Runner: The Death Cure) is cast as one of the main characters, and he should know more about the state of the production matter. As it turns out, the series appears to have wrapped filming. Goggins wrote on Instagram: “Been quiet…been busy…but now…I wrapped up the radiation (wait till you see this damn tsunami coming to you!”

Fallout doesn’t have a release month (or even a release year) yet, but it’s believed to premiere on Prime Video in late 2023 or early 2024. With at least most of the filming already done, we think the end of 2023 seems very plausible.

See also  The long-period comet with a glimpse of 50,000 years is coming, and it is expected that 2/1 will be the closest to the earth | TechNews Technology News

You may also like

Tyrolean startup wants to disrupt hydrogen storage

iOS 16.4 Open Update: Warranty Information for Paired...

Researchers “bake” cheesecake with a 3D printer

AYANEO 2 handheld gaming computer hands-on (2): Comprehensive...

Flatness and thickness measurement systems with enhanced connectivity

Beer recycling: energy from brewery waste – TechFieber...

Geoff Keighley has “a lot to share” –...

piqd | Business wisdom for those in a...

Mozilla Launches Mozilla.ai Startup to Create an Independent,...

Data found on the dark web by every...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy