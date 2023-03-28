There have been plenty of leaks lately of various sets for Amazon’s upcoming Fallout TV series — and all of them look surprisingly good. The series is based on the classic video game franchise, although not many details have been revealed yet.

One thing we know for sure, though, is that Walton Goggins (Vice Principal, Django Unchained, Maze Runner: The Death Cure) is cast as one of the main characters, and he should know more about the state of the production matter. As it turns out, the series appears to have wrapped filming. Goggins wrote on Instagram: “Been quiet…been busy…but now…I wrapped up the radiation (wait till you see this damn tsunami coming to you!”

Fallout doesn’t have a release month (or even a release year) yet, but it’s believed to premiere on Prime Video in late 2023 or early 2024. With at least most of the filming already done, we think the end of 2023 seems very plausible.