Original title: Shanghai, Shanxi, men’s siege again, Beijing, Tokyo, down to third, unexpectedly, only one professional lost all eight games

Huarui Education Cup 2022 National Go Championship (Group) Men’s Class B will be held in Wuxi, Jiangsu from November 15 to 23. After nine days and eight rounds of high-intensity competition, Shanghai Qingyi Team and Shanxi Yuangong Hongyi Team ranked top The second is promoted to the first division, and these two teams are the relegation teams in 2020. The China-Japan Friendship Team and the Yunnan Team, which have been fighting in the Second Division for many years, unfortunately fell. Unexpectedly, the Beijing Chess Academy team, which fell from the First Division to the Second Division in 2021, “dropped twice in a row” and then fell to the Third Division.

A total of 16 teams will participate in the 2022 Weiyi League, from eleven provinces and cities in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, Zhejiang, Hebei, Henan, Shanxi, Ningxia, Yunnan, Fujian, Taiwan and China-Japan friendship teams.

The Shanghai Qingyi team is composed of Wu Guangya, Yan Xuanzhun, Zheng Zaixiang, and Chen Yichun. Among them, Wu Guangya is a perennial Weijia player. Shang is on loan from the domestic aid of the Chengdu team. In the first round, the Qingyi team lost to the China Pingmei Shenmaji team, which was a small upset, but then defeated Fujian and Beijing. After a draw with China Mobile Shanghai in the fourth round, it gradually improved, winning consecutive victories in Zhejiang, Shenzhen, and Shanxi , Hangzhou, direct access to class A tickets. Xie Xuanzhun, Zheng Zaixiang, and Chen Yichun all had 6 wins and 2 losses, and Wu Guangya had 5 wins and 3 losses. They have no shortcomings at all.

The two promoted teams met in the 7th round. Shanghai Qingyi team (left) defeated Shanxi Yuangong Hongyi team (right) 3-1.

The competition for another siege ticket is as fierce as ever. Before the 8th round, the China Mobile Shanghai team had the best situation with 10 points. Hangzhou Intellectual Sports School team, Shanxi Yuangong Hongyi team, and Hebei team had 9 points. However, Shanxi beat the China Mobile Shanghai team in the life-and-death hedging battle. Hangzhou and Hebei were respectively defeated by the Shanghai Qingyi team and the Shenzhen Qinhan Hutong team, thus making a breakthrough. The Shanxi team is composed of foreign aid Li Changxi, Cai Jing, Huang Xin, and Huang Jingyuan. Li Changxi barely managed to break even with 4 wins and 4 losses. Cai Jing only had 3 wins and 5 losses. However, Huang Xin had 7 wins and 1 loss, and Huang Jingyuan had 6 wins and 2 losses. The armor was successfully punched.

Final standings. The Shanghai team of China Mobile stepped into the void at the door. Hu Yuefeng and Zhu Yuanhao, the two “veteran backbones” with 5 wins and 3 losses, have done their best. The four teams Wang Xiru’s 6 wins and 2 losses are even more unexpected, but the foreign aid Han Youzhen only has 2 wins 6 negative, leaving sighs in vain. At present, when Hangzhou occupies half of China‘s Go talents, Shanghai, the former Go city, has two teams in each of the first, second and women’s leagues that remain active, showing a continuous line of feelings. On the left are Hu Yuefeng and Zhu Yuanhao. The Shenzhen Qinhan Hutong team missed the first division again after the 2021 men’s second division four months ago. Chen Yusen’s 7 wins and 1 loss were wasted by his teammates. The Hangzhou Intellectual Sports School team failed to perform as strongly as other teams in the two-level league. Although Zhang Ziliang had 6 wins and 2 losses, Lu Liyan and He Yang both had 4 wins and 4 losses, and Ji Xiang had 3 wins and 5 losses. The ninth place is below the Taiwan Central Team which is not the strongest lineup (Chen Qirui 4 wins and 4 losses, Lin Lixiang, Lu Yiquan, Lin Shixun 5 wins and 3 losses). See also American figure skating star Marinen challenges Axel to quadruple Zhang Ziliang played against foreign chess players online. The Wild Fox Go platform undertook all 149 online games of this year’s team competition, nearly a quarter of the total number of games. The Zhejiang and Beijing teams, which will be relegated from the Siege League in 2021, can be called brothers and sisters. The Zhejiang Yunlin Qichan team, which is basically the original team of the previous year, ranked tenth. The first two teams Zhou Hexi and Qin Yuexin only had 2 wins and 6 Even if Hu Yuhan and Xu Yidi have 6 wins and 2 losses, it will not help. The Beijing Chess Academy team, which was still the Siege champion in 2017, has been on the decline all the way. It will be relegated in 2019 and will be relegated after returning in 2021. In 2022, Guo Yuzheng has 4 wins and 4 losses, Wang Yao has 3 wins and 5 losses, and Tang Jingxuan and Tian Ruiqi have 2 wins. 6 losses, ranked second to last and reduced to the C team. The China-Japan friendship team played at Nihon Kiin in Tokyo. From left, Hirose Yuichi, Sun Zhe, Numadate Sakiya, and Hirata Tomoya. In 2012, the China-Japan Friendship Team, which was chartered to participate in the China Siege B, was demoted to the C Siege that year. After four years of struggle, it returned to the Siege B in 2016. There will be no Class C games in 2020 and 2021, and it will be more difficult to coordinate the international schedule in 2022. The China-Japan friendly team gave up the 2021 Siege in July, and the 2022 season in November will be limited by Japan’s domestic schedule. Tai Hirose Yuichi had 6 wins and 2 losses, Tai Hirota Tomoya had 4 wins and 4 losses, Santai Sun Zhe had only 2 wins and 6 losses, and Nidai Numata Sakeya had a unique record of 0 wins and 8 losses in the whole game. It is also reasonable to downgrade the grades of three. Even if you look at the entire team arena, apart from the marsh hall, the only losers are Weibing Zhu Linghan and the women’s team Jiang Yutong, two amateur 5th dan. See also [News Highlights]Officials admit that the out-of-control Shanghai epidemic is "spicy eyes" | Shanghai closed city | CCP's reset policy | Shanghai Pudong Hyun-joon (right) and Lee Chang-seok (left) helped the team to be promoted to the first division. South Korean foreign aid is still an important force in the second division. The Yunnan team, composed of Zhang Baiqing, Gu Ruize, Cai Wenxin, and Wang Yucheng, four “post-00s”, only drew two games and lost six games, making them the “deputy squad leader”. There are five Korean foreign players in this year’s Weiqi League. In addition to the above-mentioned Hyunjun, Li Changxi, and Han Youzhen, Shen Zaiyi of the Fujian Go team has 7 wins and 1 loss, and China‘s Pingmei Shenmaji team Park Changzhen has 6 wins and 2 losses. The value of foreign aid. There are no female chess players participating in this round. Han Moyang, the only 2022 newcomer in the Weiyi field, was born in 2008 and has won 3 wins and 5 losses as the fourth team of the Hebei team.Return to Sohu to see more

