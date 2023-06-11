The CPI of 31 provinces was released in May: the price increase in 11 places was lower than that of 9 places in the country.

22
- The CPI of 31 provinces was released in May: the price increase in 11 places was lower than that in 9 places nationwide. China Net
- Market Focus Turns: When Will the Inflection Point of Inflation Come? Wall Street news
- China’s inflation in May was only 0.2%, and the risk of deflation strengthened the call for interest rate cuts- Finance and Economics-International Finance| Sin Chew Daily
- Bureau of Statistics: CPI rose 0.2% year-on-year in May, PPI fell 4.6% year-on-year Oriental Fortune Network
- Caixin survey｜CPI may rise slightly to 0.3% year-on-year in May, and PPI decline may expand to 4.5% year-on-year Caixin Economic Channel
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Business Chronicles | From Haidilao to Yang Guofu, those upstarts in the catering industry of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange - Viewpoint