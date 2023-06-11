One year undercover, the BBC revealed that the mastermind behind the sexual assault video website came from China | Obscenity | Subway

[NTD Times, Beijing, June 10, 2023]Thousands of videos of East Asian women being sexually assaulted in public are being sold on the Internet, and viewers can even “customize” the videos they want on these sites . After a year of undercover investigation in Japan by the BBC investigative team “BBC Eye”, it uncovered a gang operating sneaky videos, and the mastermind behind the gang came from China.

In recent years, on public transport in many countries in East Asia, women often encounter obscene and secretly photographed hands. “BBC Eye” noticed a Chinese website called “Unable to Stand”, which sells real “idiots (salty pig hands)” obscene short videos, all of which were secretly filmed with mobile phones.

The videos, often on crowded subways and buses, were filmed in locations across East Asia, including Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong, with most of the footage filmed in mainland China.

The investigation team also found two related sites on the above-mentioned website: “Street Shooting” and “Crazy Club”, both of which sell the same type of videos. The site also has a Telegram group where 4,000 members share tips on sexually assaulting women.

The investigation team noticed that a name appeared repeatedly on these “idiot” websites: “Uncle Qi”. He is known as the “Great God” by people in this community. There are no less than dozens of sexual assault films signed by him. “Uncle Qi” also has more than 80,000 fans on the Twitter account that publicly released the website video preview.

The BBC investigative reporter first searched and checked, found a website administrator, and then approached the Chinese men Zang Xinyu (net name Noctis) and Fu Yao (net name Lupus) as music managers. After meeting and getting acquainted with each other many times, he used the excuse of intending to invest in pornographic films to attract the mastermind behind the scenes, the “cat” – “Uncle Qi”.

The mastermind was named Tang Zhuoran (transliteration, Tang Zhuoran), who called himself “Uncle Qi” on the Internet, and also used the pseudonym “Mao Mao”. He revealed that he manages a team of 15 people, 10 of whom use the name “Uncle Qi” to make obscene videos in China. He even said that his site sells real rap videos. He also said that the income of the website is very stable, with a daily income of about 5,000 to 10,000 RMB.

According to reports, the Chinese men Zang Xinyu and Fu Yao who used to be administrators of the above-mentioned website are both members of the Chinese band “The Versus”, which is well-known on the Chinese audio-visual website Bilibili.

Zang Xinyu said that he uploaded more than 5,000 videos for the website, and was also responsible for collecting money for the website, taking 30% of the commission, and transferring the rest of the income to Tang Zhuoran. Fu Yao, who previously studied sociology in Japan, said he was responsible for promoting the lewd videos on Twitter.

BBC reporters later traced Tang Zhuoran’s address in Tokyo, exposed and questioned him face to face, he dodged all the way, and finally tried to attack the BBC reporter team and destroy the camera, but luckily failed. Tang Zhuoran fled Japan the next day.

