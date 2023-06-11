Clothes are more than 10 yuan a piece. There are many delicious foods nearby. Have you ever been to this 200-meter-long night market in Hangzhou? -Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Clothes are more than 10 yuan a piece. There are many delicious foods nearby. Have you ever been to this 200-meter-long night market in Hangzhou?

Most of the stalls just spread a piece of cloth on the ground and start selling

A few days ago, my friend invited me to eat Fuxing Noodle King on Hedong Road. He said that he was on the list of “2023 Hangzhou Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand Recommendation” and wanted to check in. In order to avoid the peak queue, we specially chose to go there after 8 o’clock in the evening, but we didn’t expect to have an unexpected harvest. We found a street stall night market (commonly known as Zhaohui Night Market) on Xinshi Street next to it.

Unlike the few night markets I visited before, there are almost no young people here. All the people who come here are aunts and uncles. Most of the stalls are directly on the ground with a piece of cloth on the ground. All kinds of clothes, shoes, pots and bowls Pots, handicrafts, cultural and entertainment, everything you expect to find.

After inquiring, the booth fee is only 10 yuan a night. This is not a temporary wild night market, but a legitimate old night market. Let’s experience the street stalls and food in Xinshi Street.

The floor is covered with living objects

The stall owner and customers are about the same age

Strolling around this street, I probably understand why there are fewer young people in this night market.

Xinshi Street Night Market is hidden in a residential area, stretching from Hedong Road to Wenchang Lane. The stalls are more than 200 meters long. Most of them sell all kinds of daily necessities, including pots, pans, flowers, birds, fish and insects. Selling shoes, men’s and women’s clothing, there are no online celebrity products and new gadgets, and there are no food stalls, so very few young people come.

For example, there are several stalls selling women’s clothing. Although the price is not expensive, you can buy several pieces of clothing for more than 10 yuan and 50 yuan, but the styles and colors are relatively conservative. Moreover, the clothes in some booths are directly piled up with a piece of cloth, and you need to turn over the clothes one by one on the ground to find the one that suits you.

The daily necessities sold on many stalls, such as thermos cups, tea sets, four-piece bedding sets, washbasin buckets, mouse traps, etc., are also things that can be bought online or in supermarkets. Young people will not visit the night market specifically for this purpose. , but it is suitable for middle-aged and elderly people. Most of the aunts and uncles who set up stalls are residents near the night market, and many of the people who come and go are regular customers.

There are also some old-fashioned items on the stalls, which are almost only bought by the older generation, such as singing opera machines, old-fashioned tea sets, and pajamas for middle-aged and elderly people.

The things sold in the night market are really affordable. I asked the price of a white thermos bottle at a stall selling daily necessities. The price of the stall owner was only 18 yuan, and Pinduoduo also cost 20 to 30 yuan. Bargaining, the average price of several shoe stalls with dozens of meters is also tens of yuan a pair.

On the other hand, although I didn’t shop (mainly I can’t pick out what I like), but the atmosphere of fireworks and life here is really strong, and I heard that the booth fee here is very cheap, only 10 yuan a night! After asking around in the night market, I found the office hidden in the corner and asked about setting up a stall.

The uncle in charge asked me to wait at 4:30 p.m. the next day. I need to queue up on the spot to have a booth, and I cannot make an appointment. However, at present, they are all temporary stalls, and there are no long-term stalls. They are rented for one day, 1.5 square meters, and 10 yuan a night. They can only be set up wherever there is space. They can sell some daily necessities and clothing products, but cannot set up food stalls.