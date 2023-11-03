Shanghai Huangpu District Dominates Men’s Figure Skating in National Youth Roller Skating Competition

Shanghai Huangpu District Dominates Men’s Figure Skating at National Roller Skating Competition

Nanning, November 2 – The roller skating competition of the First National Student (Youth) Games witnessed a spectacular display of talent and skill, with the Shanghai Huangpu District team securing an impressive win in the men’s figure roller skating category. The team outshone their competitors by taking the top three spots, earning three gold medals.

Wang Junhao of the Shanghai Huangpu District team emerged as the gold medalist in the men’s figure skating event, showcasing his exceptional abilities on wheels. Dai Zichao secured the silver medal, while Xu Yinghong won the bronze medal. Reflecting on his performance, Dai Zichao remarked, “I showed my strength today, but there is still room for improvement. For example, the jumping movements were not in place, there were some mistakes in landing, and the rotation movements also need to continue to be practiced.”

In a thrilling showdown, the “twin stars” of the Nanning team, Li Jiarui and Feng Ruizhe, captivated the audience with their extraordinary skills in the men’s freestyle roller skating competition. Ultimately, it was Li Jiarui who clinched the championship title, with Feng Ruizhe settling for the silver medal. Cui Peng from Hangzhou team secured the third position. Commenting on the remarkable performance of the Nanning team, coach Cai Xiaofang said, “I’m not nervous at the finals today because both players are my disciples. We assigned them ranking tasks during the preliminaries. Only those who get the top two in the preliminaries will not be in the competition. We met in the first half, and they executed very well and completed the task.”

In the women’s figure skating category, Liu Yujie from the Shanghai Yangpu District Team emerged as the champion, exhibiting her exceptional grace and precision on the skates. Xiao Tong from the Changchun Team secured the silver medal, while Liu Muqing from the Nanning Team won the bronze medal.

The roller skating competition at the First National Student (Youth) Games showcased impressive talent, determination, and hard work of the participating athletes. The Shanghai Huangpu District team’s dominant performance in the men’s figure skating event served as a testament to their dedication and training. As the games continue, spectators eagerly await more thrilling performances across various sporting events.

