Shanghai, Jiangsu, Tianjin, and Beijing win another round of women's volleyball league quarter-finals

Shanghai, Jiangsu, Tianjin, and Beijing win another round of women's volleyball league quarter-finals

Original title: Another round of women’s volleyball league quarter-finals (quote)

Shanghai Jiangsu Tianjin Beijing won (theme)

China Sports Daily News The second phase of the 2022-2023 Chinese Women’s Volleyball Super League will continue to compete in the quarter-finals in Shangrao, Jiangxi Province on December 26. Shanghai, Jiangsu, Tianjin and Beijing defeated powerful enemies on the day and gained victories.

The first match that afternoon was between Shandong Rizhao Steel Women’s Volleyball Team and Shanghai Guangming Yoube Women’s Volleyball Team. Without the main lineup, the overall strength of the Shandong women’s volleyball team is not good, which is slightly inferior to that of the Shanghai women’s volleyball team. After three games, the Shanghai women’s volleyball team won 25-12, 25-17 and 25-14.

In the second game, the Liaoning Donghua women’s volleyball team with a disorganized lineup faced the young Jiangsu Zhongtian Iron and Steel women’s volleyball team, and it was difficult to gain an advantage in net opening and offense. After three rounds of competition, the Jiangsu women’s volleyball team, which was superior in blocking and attacking, easily won in straight sets 25-12, 25-16, and 25-11.

The defending champion Tianjin Bohai Bank women’s volleyball team met the dark horse Fujian Anxi Tieguanyin women’s volleyball team in the evening. In this campaign, the Tianjin women’s volleyball team still sent many young players to play in the main offensive and secondary offensive positions, but the overall offensive and defensive conversion still maintained a high level, and the serving round of foreign aid Vargas also put a lot of pressure on the Fujian women’s volleyball team. In the end, after three rounds of fierce competition, the Tianjin women’s volleyball team defeated their opponents with scores of 25 to 13, 25 to 19 and 25 to 14.

The last game of the night was between the Beijing Auto Women’s Volleyball team led by national player Jin Ye and the Shenzhen Australian Tiger Longhua Women’s Volleyball team. Both sides have a lot of powerful foreign aid, Xue Yizhi, the leader of the Shenzhen women’s volleyball team, also played for the Beijing women’s volleyball team. In this game full of highlights, the competition between the two sides was fierce and exciting, and the winner was not determined until five rounds were played. In the end, the Beijing women’s volleyball team seized the opportunity to narrowly beat their opponents. The scores of the five rounds were 25-18, 17-25, 22-25, 25-22 and 18-16.

