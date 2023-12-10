Shanxi men’s basketball team lost to Xinjiang team 86-111 and lost the “war of contradictions” – Xinhuanet

Shanxi Men’s Basketball Team Lost “War of Contradictions”

In a “conflict battle”, the Shanxi Fenjiu Men’s Basketball Team lost to the Xinjiang team 86-111 in an away game on December 9, during the 14th round of the CBA regular season.

Before this game, the Shanxi men’s basketball team ranked first in the league in offensive efficiency and 18th in defensive efficiency. The Xinjiang team’s defensive efficiency ranks first in the league, and its offensive efficiency ranks 15th. This game can be described as a “contradictory battle” in the CBA League.

Less than two minutes into the game, center Ge Zhaobao left the field due to injury, and the Shanxi Men’s Basketball Team lost its “first height” inside. The Xinjiang team took advantage of the situation to attack the inside and hit a 19-8 offensive climax, establishing its lead in one fell swoop.

After simple treatment, Ge Zhaobao returned to the court, but the Shanxi men’s basketball team was already on the verge of collapse. Due to being behind by a big score, the players showed their impatience and blindly shot three-pointers from the outside. However, in the team’s first 16 shots, only the former coach made a three-pointer.

The inside line was completely lost, and the outside line could not score. At the end of the first half, the Shanxi Men’s Basketball Team fell behind by 28 points, 36-64. At this time, there was no suspense about the outcome of the game, and the defeat of the Shanxi Men’s Basketball Team was a foregone conclusion.

In the second half of the game, the Shanxi Men’s Basketball Team replaced its main players early and sent out substitutes for training. Taylor, the foreign aid who has been away from home for a long time, got 23 minutes of game time in this game. He scored 15 points and sent 5 assists, becoming one of the few bright spots of the Shanxi Men’s Basketball Team on the court.

On December 11, the Shanxi Men’s Basketball Team will return to their home court and face the Guangzhou team in the 15th round of the CBA regular season. (Reporter Yang Erxin)

Share this: Facebook

X

