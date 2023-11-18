Shanxi Women’s Basketball Team Celebrates 12th Birthday with Big Victory Over Henan Team

Shanxi women’s basketball team wins big victory over “Celebration”

On November 17, in the 12th round of the WCBA regular season, the Shanxi Zhuye Qingjiu women’s basketball team defeated the Henan team 113-76 and celebrated their 12th birthday with a big victory.

The Shanxi Women’s Basketball Team has always occupied a top eight spot in the top domestic league – WCBA League, and has also won 3 championships as of November 17, 2023. On the day of their 12th “birthday”, the team sat at home and faced the challenge of the Henan team.

After the opening, foreign aid Thomas stormed inside to open the scoring, and then Huo Juntong, Liu Yutong and other players attacked and scored under the basket. The game only lasted 3 minutes, and the Henan team, which was completely passive, had to call a timeout. However, after returning to the court, the Shanxi Women’s Basketball Team’s offense became more fierce, with a huge score difference of 27 to 3.

At the end of the half, the Shanxi Women’s Basketball Team was already leading 64 to 29, and the game lost suspense early on. The team rotated players on a large scale, and every player used their own scores to send a blessing to the team’s “birthday night” after coming on the court.

The Shanxi Women’s Basketball Team finally won a big victory easily, and all 12 players on the team played, and everyone scored. Among them, center Liu Yutong scored a game-high 22 points, and foreign aid Thomas handed over a “data sheet” of 19 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists. (Reporter Yang Erxin)