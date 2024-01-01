Shanxi women’s basketball team defeated Shaanxi team 88-61 and sent blessings for victory – Xinhuanet

Shanxi Women’s Basketball Team Sends New Year Blessings with Victory over Shaanxi

The Shanxi Zhuye Qingjiu Women’s Basketball Team defeated the Shaanxi team 88-61 in the 28th round of the WCBA regular season on December 31, 2023, sending New Year blessings to their fans with a resounding victory.

Before the game, the two teams came together to produce a “family portrait” and jointly released a poster with the theme of “Qin and Jin are good, walking hand in hand in 2024”. The sense of camaraderie was evident as the game got underway.

The Shanxi Women’s Basketball Team, with their superior overall strength, gained an early lead with a 13-3 offensive spree, firmly controlling the game situation. By the end of the third quarter, they led by nearly 30 points, ultimately securing an early victory.

Coach Martins expressed his delight at the team’s performance, stating, “The whole team played very well in today’s game. I wish all Shanxi Women’s Basketball fans a Happy New Year!” He also mentioned that the team will be training diligently during the 48-day break before their next game.

With a record of 20 wins and 7 losses, the Shanxi Women’s Basketball Team currently holds the fourth position in the league standings. However, they will face a tough challenge ahead as the WCBA League enters the national team competition window period from January 2 to February 11, 2024. The team will then hit the road to face the Henan team in the 29th round of the regular season on February 18, 2024.

The win against Shaanxi has undoubtedly filled the Shanxi Women’s Basketball Team with confidence as they prepare for the upcoming challenges in the new year. The team’s performance has been impressive, and their fans will undoubtedly be eagerly awaiting their next game in February. (Reporter Yang Erxin)