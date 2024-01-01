All AMOLED series are beautiful, with over 100 million pixels OIS three lenses!Xeon 4G mobile phone Redmi Note 13 exposed

Xiaomi’s Sub-Brand Redmi Reveals New Note 13 Series 4G Mobile Phone

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi, known for its focus on high performance and price ratio, has announced the upcoming launch of the Redmi Note 13 series 4G mobile phone. The entry price for the device is set at 199 euros (approximately HK$1,690), making it an attractive option for consumers looking for powerful features at a reasonable price.

The entire series is equipped with AMOLED screens and 100 million/200 million pixel OIS triple lenses, providing users with high-quality imaging capabilities. According to reports, all models in the series are expected to be launched overseas, with a strong emphasis on the European market.

Leaked renders of the top model, Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, showcase a gradient color-changing back design and a large vertical arrangement of camera modules. The front screen is expected to feature a center-opening flat panel design, with color options including dark green, purple, and black.

In terms of specifications, the Note 13 Pro 4G is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra chipset, LPDDR4X RAM, and UFS 2.0 storage. The device features a 6.67-inch FHD+ resolution 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED screen and a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W flash charging support. The camera module consists of a 100-megapixel OIS primary mirror, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel secondary lens.

The Redmi Note 13 4G, priced at 199 euros, offers similar features to the Pro version. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset and features a 6.67-inch FHD+ resolution 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED screen. The device is equipped with a 108-megapixel OIS primary mirror and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

The affordable pricing and impressive specs of the Redmi Note 13 series are expected to make it a popular choice among consumers in the overseas market. Stay tuned for the official launch of the Redmi Note 13 series to experience the latest in mobile technology.

Source: X (@Sudhanshu1414)

