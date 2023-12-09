Shanxi Women’s Basketball Team defeated Tianjin Team 99-77, winning and training correctly – Xinhuanet

Shanxi Women’s Basketball Team Dominates Tianjin with 99-77 Victory

In an impressive display of skill and determination, the Shanxi Zhuye Qingjiu Women’s Basketball Team achieved a resounding 99-77 victory over the Tianjin Team in an away game on December 8. The win in the 20th round of the WCBA regular season showcased the team’s unwavering commitment to success.

Having previously defeated the Tianjin team 83-74 at home in the seventh round of the regular season, the Shanxi women’s basketball team encountered a slow start in their latest encounter, initially falling behind 6-11. However, the team quickly regained control of the game, with players such as Liu Yutong, Thomas, and Zhai Ruoyun leading the charge and securing a nearly 20-point lead by halftime.

Following their victory, the Shanxi Women’s Basketball Team utilized the latter half of the game to focus on tactics and train new players. Despite the lead, the team continued to strive for improvement, with center Liu Yutong even attempting three-pointers in the closing moments of the game, showcasing the team’s dedication to continuous advancement.

Throughout the 40-minute match, the Shanxi women’s basketball team maintained a lead for as many as 37 minutes, demonstrating their dominance in areas such as penalty area points, secondary attacks, and fast breaks. While the team excelled in most statistical categories, they fell behind in three-pointers, where they were outscored 12-36 by their opponents.

A noteworthy achievement in the game was the balanced scoring effort from the Shanxi women’s basketball team, with all 10 players who participated contributing to the scoreboard. Liu Yutong stood out with a team-high 22 points, achieving a perfect hit rate in all 10 two-pointers she attempted.

Looking ahead, the Shanxi Women’s Basketball Team is set to face the Daqing team at home in the 21st round of the regular season on December 13. With their recent success against Tianjin, the team is undoubtedly prepared to continue their winning streak and showcase their unwavering dedication to excellence on the court. (Reporter Yang Erxin)

Share this: Facebook

X

