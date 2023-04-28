Home » Shawn Kemp (Introduction to basic details about Shawn Kemp)
Shawn Kemp (Introduction to basic details about Shawn Kemp)

by admin
Shawn Kemp (Introduction to basic details about Shawn Kemp)

Hello everyone, I am Xiao Tadpole, Sean Kemp. Many people don't know the basic details about Sean Kemp, so let's take a look now!

1. Shawn Kemp (Shawn Kemp), born on November 26, 1969 in Elkhart, IN, USA, is a former American professional basketball player and power forward, nicknamed “Rain Man”.

2. In the 1989 NBA Draft, Kemp was selected by the Seattle SuperSonics with the 17th overall pick in the first round as a high school player.

3. Played for the Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic in his career.

4. Selected to the NBA All-Star team from 1993 to 1998.

5. In 1994, he was selected into the second team of the American Dream and won the gold medal of the World Basketball Championship with the team.

6. Kemp announced his retirement in 2003.

This article has finished explaining the basic details about Sean Kemp, and I hope it will be helpful to everyone.

