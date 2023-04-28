The Morlocks – Play Chess – Re-Issue Review

The Morlocks – Play Chess

If you’re a fan of dirty old-school garage rock from the USA, you’ve come to the right place The Morlocks definitely at the right address. The band around the legendary frontman Leighton Koizumi is one of the best-known music groups of the sixties revival scene, which laid the foundation for garage punk in the 1990s.

After the separation three years later and the supposed death of the singer, who was instead in prison for a criminal offence, he formed The Morlocks new with well-known artists of the European garage rock scene. With the album released in 2010 Play Chessa tribute to the roots of the Chicago sound, they interpreted famous songs by artists such as Chuck Berry, Little Milton or John Lee Hooker new and put their own stamp on it. Go Down Records and Improved Sequence publish the re-issue of Play Chess limited edition as well Easy Listening for the Underachieverprobably the band’s most popular LP.

Back to the roaring Fifties & Sixties



the first track Bo Diddleys I’m A Man, begins with a driving snare intro accompanied by funky guitar and harmonica sounds. The influence of The Stooges becomes clear after less than a minute of listening. The rough and at the same time melodic sound reminds me of George Thorogoods Bad to the Bone.

Let’s continue Sonny Boy Williamsons Help Me, the one with the opening riff from The Who’s My Generation begins and transitions into a groovy, slow bass beat. Leightons powerful voice, paired with classic garage rock guitar sound, creates a successful interpretation of blues-oriented originals.

Garage rock at its finest

At Chuck Berry’s Promised Land you would think the song would have fallen into the punk pot and from the Beach Boys reissued – which isn’t a bad thing. A classic rock ‘n’ roll song you’ll want to dance to. The driving tempo, the melodic saxophone sound and the rhythmic clapping put you in a good mood.

“C’est la vie”, say the old folks, it goes to show you never can tell… another classic from Pioneer Chuck Berry. The Morlocks take it easy here and turn the pulp fiction hit into a slow rhythmic number. Powerful guitar riffs and a simple drumbeat give the track a melancholic mood.

Conclusion

The Morlocks skilfully combine garage rock and blues with their unmistakable sound and reinterpret timeless classics. The re-issue of Play Chess definitely belongs in every fan collection!

