Clean sliding door rails: Common methods & home remedies

Dust and dirt often accumulate in hard-to-reach areas, and cleaning sliding door tracks can actually be challenging. With a lack of maintenance and care, however, opening such doors can become problematic and, above all, expensive over time. This should prompt you to include such problem areas in your spring cleaning. Luckily, there are some tried and true home cleaning methods that you can use to get this usually tedious household chore done. To do this, follow the steps and tips outlined below to facilitate the cleaning process and allow for a smooth door opening.

What is the best way to clean sliding door tracks?

In order to prevent the tedious pushing of such gates, it is particularly important to use suitable cleaning agents and cleaning techniques. As previously mentioned, you should also regularly maintain sliding door tracks to keep them free of sticky dirt in gaps. In fact, such accumulations could impede the mechanism of the door, which also requires occasional checking. In addition, improperly maintained door mechanisms and tracks can lead to expensive repairs. In the worst case, you have to reckon with a complete replacement. To prevent all of this from happening, it would be wise to be able to both routinely and thoroughly clean your sliding door tracks.

What causes sliding doors to get stuck?

The causes of sliding doors being prevented from opening can accumulate above all at entrances to the outside area. This is where doors often get stuck, with a dirty or debris-filled rail being one of the most common reasons. Many people feel insecure in such cases, but a sticky track doesn’t necessarily mean you need to repair or replace the door. However, cleaning patio door rails is the first and most important step necessary to keep it functioning properly.

What factors to consider before cleaning your sliding door tracks?

The first step before the actual cleaning task is to estimate the extent of contamination on the corresponding track. Check how much dirt is in it and if it needs repair or maintenance. To do this, attempt to fully open the sliding door and inspect the area for misaligned door wheels, dents, corrosion, leaks, missing or loose door hardware, or defective locking mechanisms.

For moderately soiled cavities, routine cleaning with soapy water would usually suffice. However, if the splints are heavily soiled, thorough cleaning requires the use of more effective home remedies such as baking soda and vinegar. In addition, you should first start by sliding the door completely to one side and inspecting both sides for problems. While doing so, look out for possible signs of a more thorough cleaning and proceed in stages using cleaning tools such as a vacuum (or robotic vacuum, if applicable), hand brush or broom, microfiber cloth, old toothbrush, clean rags, dish soap, baking soda, white distilled vinegar, and lube.

Sweeping and vacuuming loose debris

First, you can use a broom or hand brush to remove loose dirt from the inside and outside of the sliding door. Hand vacuum cleaners or robots, which are now equipped with efficient attachments, are also suitable for this. Of course, you can also do this job with a conventional device by using the appropriate attachment. While doing so, you should also make sure to vacuum both sides of the stationary door, since access to the outside space can quickly collect dust and stones there. In addition, vacuuming is the most efficient method of removing larger debris before cleaning sliding door tracks.

Proceed to wiping and cleaning sliding door tracks

First you can start by wiping down the outside and inside of the track and fixed door with a dampened microfiber cloth. You can use a simple cleaning solution of dish soap and water for this. Try to poke the cloth into the narrow crevices to remove as much dirt as possible. If the stains are stubborn and difficult to wipe away, you can scrub harder with the toothbrush dipped in soapy water. Then look at the splint and assess the remaining dirt to possibly move on to the next step.

Rinse the area if necessary and allow to dry

If the splint does not look completely clean, you can treat the surface again with washing-up liquid and a kitchen sponge to get rid of any dirt residue. Then take a clean rag or an old but clean towel to wipe away any water droplets from the surface. It is best to let everything air dry completely before using any other cleaning agents from your supplies. In addition, you can check during drying whether the door rail has any dirt despite thorough cleaning or after overlooking it. If this is the case, you can proceed to the next step.

Cleaning the sliding door tracks with baking soda and vinegar are effective home remedies

If you are still dealing with stubborn dirt after cleaning, a few additional measures are necessary. Luckily, stubborn stains are easily treated with a stronger cleaning solution. In addition, you can get hard-to-reach dirty spots clean again with a layer of baking soda and vinegar. To do this, first sprinkle a thin layer of baking soda on the rail, again considering the two sides of the door.

First, you can combine equal parts distilled white vinegar and water in a clean spray bottle. Then lightly spray the baking soda treated area with the vinegar solution and leave the stuff on for a few minutes. You will watch as the area treated begins to bubble, which releases the dirt. This allows you to quickly and effectively remove stubborn dirt in hard-to-reach places without damaging the door. Again, you can scrub with an old toothbrush for even cleaner results.

Apply lubricant and test door rail

There are numerous products on the market specifically designed to lubricate sliding doors. However, read the label to make sure the lubricant is suitable for the materials your door is made of. This will prevent any damage and ensure safe operation. Apply recommended amount to track and wheels according to directions and slide door back and forth. Make note of any spots where it gets stuck and look carefully for any remaining dirt. If the sliding door has already been cleaned, you can better recognize whether a repair is necessary. Perform a deep cleaning every two months and sweep loose dirt every week to prevent future problems.