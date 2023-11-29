Shenzhen “Luohu Release” will hold a special session of the National Sports Festival

Shenzhen’s “Luohu Release” to Hold National Sports Festival Special

People’s Daily Online, Shenzhen, November 29 – Shenzhen’s “Luohu Release” is set to hold a National Sports Festival special on November 30 at 10:00 am. The event will be launched by Song Liqing, deputy director of the Luohu District Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, and Zhang Liang, president of the Shenzhen Mountaineering and Outdoor Sports Association, under the theme of “Vibrant Luohu towards the future”.

The National Sports Festival will feature the launch of three major gift packages. This includes the issuance of 10 million yuan of sports coupons throughout the year, the free opening of 95 sports venues at different times, and the distribution of 3,000 free tickets for cultural and sports events and activities.

The festival will focus on four major themes: business district, ecology, Shenzhen and Hong Kong, and campus. The event will feature the “Shenzhen Top of Wutong Mountain” Wutong Mountain Climbing Competition, the 2023 Asia-Pacific E-sports Competition, and the “Olympic Champions Face to Face” Shenzhen and Hong Kong Badminton. Additionally, there will be a number of other cultural and sports activities such as the Parent-Child Carnival, the “Dancing in the City” National Ballroom Dance Open, the National Chess Masters Invitational Tournament, the “Lion King” Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Macao Lion Dance Competition, and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Macao-Taiwan “Tongxin Cup” Football Friendly Match.

At the press conference, Zhang Liang shared his story of being the first person in China to realize the ultimate dream of human mountaineering adventure “14+7+2” (successfully summiting 14 peaks over 8,000 meters on the earth, the highest peaks on the seven continents, and hiking and skiing in an adventurous way, reaching the North and South Pole), and cheered for the Luohu National Sports Festival.

The event is set to offer the general public the opportunity to enjoy and engage in various sports activities.

