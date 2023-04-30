Shenzhen Twin Towers dominated the inside line and captured Tianwang Mountain, Shen Zijie and Sa Linjie scored 20+_嘉豪_Zhejiang Team_1

Original title: Shenzhen Twin Towers dominated the inside and captured Tianwang Mountain. Shen Zijie and Sa Linjie scored 20+

On April 30th, Beijing time, the CBA semi-finals in the first half ushered in the Tianwangshan battle. The Shenzhen team defeated the Zhejiang team 98-81 at home. Shen Zijie and Su Linjie both played 20+ performances and led the team to win the battle of Tianwangshan.

The statistics of several inside players of the two teams are as follows, Sullinger 23 points, 18 rebounds and 4 assists, Shen Zijie 22 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks. Yu Jiahao had 8 points and 6 rebounds, Wright had 9 points and 13 rebounds, Depor had 11 points and 8 rebounds, and Liu Zeyi had 12 points and 7 rebounds.

Shen Zijie won the trophy of the best defensive player in the regular season before this game, and this honor also made him work hard in today’s game. The Zhejiang team’s core foreign aid Gary still missed the game due to injury, and the two big foreign aids Deportivo and Wright got more playing time.

At the beginning of the game, the starting insiders of the two teams were Shen Zijie and Gu Quan of the Shenzhen team, and Yu Jiahao and Wright of the Zhejiang team. The offensive efficiency of the two teams was not very high after the start. Yu Jiahao caused He Xining to foul, but it was a pity that he missed two free throws. Deportivo and Sullinger replaced each other successively, and both played very aggressive offenses.

The two teams are basically equal in terms of rebounds. The Shenzhen team has a strong ability to protect the basket inside, and the Zhejiang team has all the members rushing to grab rebounds. With the firepower of his teammates, Shen Zijie scored multiple times in the second quarter. Shen Zijie scored 12 points and 6 rebounds in the first half. With 1 minute left, Liu Ze rushed to the left to score after receiving the ball from the free throw line. In the semi-finals of this series, Liu Zeyi never played the performance of the regular season. And Wu Qian’s performance was not ideal. Many players of the Zhejiang team have never been able to prove their abilities in high-end duels.

Easy side to fight again. The Shenzhen team sent the twin-tower combination of Su Linjie and Shen Zijie, while the Zhejiang team was confronted by Yu Jiahao and Wright. Sullinger has engaged in intense physical confrontation with Wright many times, even close to hugging. With 5 minutes left, Sullinger dribbled the ball from the backcourt to the frontcourt and fouled Yu Jiahao during a layup. Yu Jiahao had four crimes on his back, so he had to rest. Liu Ze passed the ball with one hit, and Laco dunked after receiving the ball. After Shen Zijie received the ball from the inside, he turned his back and singled Deportivo to score. After Sullinger hit a 3-pointer, his personal score came to double digits. The Shenzhen team replaced Zhou Peng to play No. 3 and continued to use the three-height lineup that won the previous game.

After Zhou Peng came on the field, he took advantage of his rich experience in the playoffs. First, he used close defense to cause an offensive foul by Liu Zeyi, and then made an air cut to Shen Zijie who was under the basket after cleverly splitting the ball when encountering double-teaming.

In the final quarter, Shen Zijie hit Yu Jiahao in a single, and after throwing himself, facing a double team, Shen Zijie made a reverse throw. In the next round, Yu Jiahao hit Shen Zijie in the face, but the referee called Shen Zijie for a foul. Yu Jiahao scored a free throw. Sullinger made a tip-up and Shenzhen team led by 7 points. Sullinger continued to score in the interior, and his offensive efficiency was extremely high. When Liu Zeyi was grabbing the rebound, he hit Shen Zijie’s face with his elbow, directly bruising the latter’s face, and then received simple treatment.

With 2 minutes and 20 seconds left, Shen Zijie turned around continuously on the inside and used a very practical footstep to sway the defense and score. In the past, Shen Zijie's scoring relied more on the support of the system. Today, it was a number of personal offenses with the ball to score points. In the last 1 minute and 30 seconds, Shen Zijie assisted Zhou Peng to hit a 3-pointer, basically securing the victory. (Sword wind hits the face)





