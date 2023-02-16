Original title: Chelsea star official announces new love girlfriend is indeed a model Valentine’s Day coquettish red dress captures the soul (Figure)

Chelsea star official announces new relationship, girlfriend becomes a model again

Valentine’s Day, February 3rd, is a day for romance. Many lovers meet on this day, and some couples choose to let their love shine on this day. Chelsea general Chilwell has not been released either. On Valentine’s Day this year, Chilwell officially announced his relationship with his new girlfriend.

On the field, the 26-year-old Chilwell has just returned from injury, and Chilwell in love has also opened a new chapter. On Valentine’s Day, 24-year-old Australian model Katia Maran officially admitted their relationship by posting a photo of her kissing Chilwell on social media.

CartiaMallan also posted a bi-color rose she received. She is wearing a red gauze dress, posing in various poses with rose lace. If there is no accident, this bouquet of roses should be sent by Chilwell.

Originally from Brisbane, Australia, Cartia Mallan has worked in fashion for luxury brands such as LV, Prada and Dior. He also currently runs his own video channel, which has 485,000 subscribers and 520,000 followers on Instagram. Currently, Katya Malan has been living in London. Cartia Mallania’s ex-boyfriend is Australian actor and model Josh Heuston, who is also linked to Jude Law’s son Love and Australian football star Bailey Smith. Chilwell has a number of famous ex-girlfriends, including model Holly Scarfone, Love Island actress Joanna Chimonides and F1 driver Hamilton’s ex-girlfriend Camila Kendra. Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: