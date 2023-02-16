Home Technology Genshin Impact Voice Actor Taken Down Over Abuse Allegations
The voice actor behind the English dub of Genshin Impact character Tighnari has been dropped by game developer HoYoVerse. The developers claimed this was due to breach of contract, but digging deeper, there were major allegations of grooming and sexual abuse against the voice actors.

The allegations came to light just a day after voice actor Elliot Gindi said he was“take a break”. After the allegations were made, Kindy admitted and admitted to some of them, acknowledging some of them in a lengthy apology.

Responding to the allegations against Gindi, Genshin Impact’s English dubbing director Chris Faiella said: “I thank everyone for bringing to my attention the situation regarding Elliot. To say I am angry, disappointed and heartbroken at all of this would be an understatement. My heart goes out to anyone who has been affected by this unacceptable and inappropriate behavior.” And the victims are there. I personally want to support those who come forward and expose all this.

Currently, HoYoVerse is working on replacing Tighnari’s in-game voice line, with more updates coming soon.

