“Starry Sky” officially bows down and will update a new travel method next year – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

Bethesda Promises Fixes for “Pet Asteroids” Issue and More in Upcoming Updates

In a recent announcement, game developer Bethesda has addressed the feedback from players regarding their latest update. The company acknowledged the “Pet Asteroids” issue that many players have raised and assured the community that a small update will be released to address the issue before the holidays.

“We have read all the feedback here and really appreciate all the time and thought you put into the game,” Bethesda stated in their announcement. “This small update is mainly to solve the ‘Pet Asteroids’ issue that many people have asked after the last major update.”

Furthermore, Bethesda revealed that a major update is expected to roll out early next year, featuring a number of fixes and improvements, including FSR3 and XeSS. The company has been working hard to address player feedback and has been actively addressing various quest issues and implementing new features that have been requested by the community.

“We’ve fixed several quest issues, and we’ve built a new system to fix ongoing quest issues without requiring you to roll back a save,” Bethesda explained. “We’re also working hard on many of the new features you’ve requested, from city maps to MOD support and even new ways to travel.”

Bethesda assured players that fixes and updates for these features will be rolled out regularly, with updates expected to happen every six weeks. Additionally, the company emphasized the importance of safety in implementing changes, stating that they “spend a lot of time testing even the smallest changes in this huge and ever-changing game.”

The announcement concluded with Bethesda encouraging players to continue providing feedback and questions via their official channels, expressing gratitude for the support of both the game and the company.

As players eagerly await the upcoming updates, Bethesda’s commitment to addressing player concerns and improving the gaming experience is evident, highlighting their dedication to maintaining a high-quality gaming experience for their community.

