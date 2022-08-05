Home Sports Silas on the coaching team: Lucas will focus on offense, Hollins on defense – yqqlm
2022-08-06 00:20
Live it on August 6th Rockets coach Silas talked about how his coaching staff divides labor in an interview today.

Silas said John Lucas will focus on offense, while Hollins will focus on defense.

Hollins joined the Rockets’ coaching staff this summer. He was the former head coach of the Grizzlies and Nets. He joined the Lakers coaching staff in 2019 and helped the Lakers win the NBA championship in the 2019-20 season.

