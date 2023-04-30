Simakala scores three times: VfL Osnabrück wins 4:3 against Zwickau

Status: 04/30/2023 3:06 p.m

VfL Osnabrück celebrated an important last-minute victory in the third division promotion race. On Sunday, Lower Saxony defeated tail light FSV Zwickau in a crazy game 4:3 (1:2). Ba-Muaka Simakala scored three – including in the last minute.

The man of the day was celebrated enthusiastically after the final whistle: Simakala made sure that the purple and white collected three points and can now even dream of direct promotion. After the 34th match day, the team of VfL coach Tobias Schweinsteiger is in fifth place and has the same number of points as fourth-placed Dresden, who currently occupy the relegation place. There are three points behind a direct promotion rank. Second in the table SC Freiburg II is not allowed to move up.

Simakala gives VfL an early lead,…

After the kick-off, it was immediately apparent that VfL wanted to use the through ball from Saturday – competitor Wehen-Wiesbaden had surprisingly lost to SV Meppen. Osnabrück quickly closed in on the bottom and got a penalty early on according to the equation: Twice a little hand within two seconds results in a hand penalty. Simakala made it 1-0 from the point (6th) – for the attacker it was the 16th goal of the season.

…but Zwickau replies strongly

Osnabrück could have made almost everything clear in just ten minutes before the eyes of Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD). Robert Tesche (9th) and Simakala again (10th) had the best chances, but failed in each case by FSV keeper Johannes Brinkies.

And as is sometimes the case in football: It took revenge. After a corner for the guests, Leonhard von Schroetter scored with a shot from 15 meters to make it 1-1 (21st). It got even worse: Dominic Baumann initially missed a top chance for FSV (30′), but a little later Yannik Möker gave the Saxons a 2-1 lead (33′).

There was no sign of Osnabrück’s sovereignty in the initial phase. Möker missed the 3:1 (38th minute) in front of Philipp Kühn, Adam Susac also failed at the VfL keeper (45th + 1). The Schweinsteiger team was well served with the 1:2 at the break.

Tesche equalizes for Osnabrück

After the restart, the purple and white acted more determined. And they were rewarded: After a cross from Florian Kleinhansl, Tesche chased the ball under the bar from close range – 2:2 (55th). Of course, the North Germans now wanted more. Simakala also got into a good position, but three FSV defenders were there and rectified the situation (77′).

Incredible closing stage – Simakala the match winner

But it was done in the 86th minute: After a corner by Kleinhansl, Simakala pushed the ball over the goal line. 3:2 (86th), the VfL fans celebrated their team. But not for long: After a mistake by Kühn, Raphael Assibey-Mensah equalized to make it 3:3 (89th). And then that: A handball was whistled that was at least doubtful. The ball bounced the Zwickauer Möker against the shoulder blade. Simakala didn’t care. He grabbed the ball and converted from the point. 4: 3 – the stadium on the Bremer Bridge was then a madhouse.

Match statistics VfL Osnabruck – FSV Zwickau

Matchday 34, April 30, 2023, 1:00 p.m

VfL Osnabrück 4 FSV Zwickau 3

Tore:

1:0 Simakala (5th, penalty kick)

Simakala (5th, penalty kick) 1:1 by Schroetter (21.)

by Schroetter (21.) 1:2 Möker (33.)

Möker (33.) 2:2 Tesche (55.)

Tesche (55.) 3:2 Simakala (87.)

Simakala (87.) 3:3 Assibey-Mensah (89.)

Assibey-Mensah (89.) 4:3 Simakala (90. +5, penalty kick)

VfL Osnabrück: P. Kühn – OH Traoré, Gyamfi, Beermann, Kleinhansl – L. Kunze (70. Wulff / 90.+6 Chato), Köhler, Tesche – Putaro (46. Niemann), Engelhardt, Simakala (90.+6 Wiemann)

FSV Zwickau: Brinkies – Carrera, Susac, Frick – von Schroetter, Jansen, Möker (70th Könnecke), Voigt (70th Coskun) – Schneider – Eichinger (87th Assibey-Mensah), D. Baumann (85th Streller)

Viewers: 14553

