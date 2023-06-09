Home » Simone Inzaghi, Italian football clings to him and the final Manchester City Inter-breaking latest news
Sports

Simone Inzaghi, Italian football clings to him and the final Manchester City Inter-breaking latest news

by admin
Simone Inzaghi, Italian football clings to him and the final Manchester City Inter-breaking latest news
Of Alessandro Bocci

After the painful defeats of Roma and Fiorentina, Italian football clings to Simone Inzaghi’s Inter to raise at least one European trophy

We are hanging on to the much mistreated Simone Inzaghiwho risked losing Inter and can now drag it where in the summer not even the most incurable of optimists would have imagined. The Champions League is our last chance to lift a Cup to the sky. Roma lost the Europa League on penalties, Fiorentina saw the Conference vanish in the 90th minute and both returned home amidst regrets and tears. Inzaghi’s success, in the country of marked rivalries and neighborhood quarrels, would not ease the pain of the Giallorossi and Viola, but it would give complete meaning to our battered football, which after dark years is trying to raise its head again. Three teams in the final and 5 in the semifinal are the basis from which to start again, chasing a new spring.

The hardest mountain to climb awaits us and not only because Inzaghi, the king of no-return matches, will have to compete with the visionary Pep, the best in the world who can count on Haaland, himself the best center forward in the world. Manchester City is a stellar team, apparently flawless, which has won the Premier League and the FA Cup and is aiming for the Champions League and consequently the Treble, the hat-trick. Just to give you an idea, Guardiola finished the championship with 49 points ahead of West Ham, who just beat Fiorentina. And the Viola played equal against Inter in both the Italian Cup and the league. There will be pain, suffering, gritting your teeth, not losing lucidity in the many hard moments of the night in Istanbul.

See also  Why the first round of "naturalization strategy" has been frustrated in the first round of 12 goals


But trust is not lost either. The finals are a separate sport, the technical differences are reduced and the head counts more than the legs. City never won the cup with big ears and Guardiola only succeeded in Barcelona thanks to Messi. In search of definitive consecration, the English could get wrapped up, as happened two years ago with Chelsea. And Inter, the ferocious and convinced one of the last stretch of the road, can surprise them. Winning the most difficult final would be quite a coup. And it would take the hassle out of a reverse treble.

June 8, 2023 (change June 8, 2023 | 23:56)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Fuzhou Jin’an District Wushu Association Holds the Second...

Road accident in Marino, collision between car and...

Football Champions League: Man City vs Inter –...

Novak Djokovic shows his colors politically – that’s...

[Forbidden news]Why did the 10 Chinese players in...

Champions: Inzaghi chooses Dzeko and Brozovic, Walker on...

ManCity – Inter, Calhanoglu: “Gündogan plays for Germany,...

French Open 2023 results: Iga Swiatek beats Karolina...

Will Simone Inzaghi win with Inter Milan?

Jokic 23+12, Gordon 27 points, Nuggets beat Heat...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy