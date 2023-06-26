Simone Zaza, what happened to him: that missed penalty with Germany, the Scudetto goal, taekwondo

Simone Zaza turned 32 away from football. The striker has been without a team for a year now, since the contract that tied him to Turin from 2018 to 2022 expired. His last game in Serie A remains the one played in the grenade shirt with Genoa (18 March 2022), from l the injuries and the long free agent period. What he did, however, remains: 179 appearances in the top Italian championship, experiences in the Premier League, La Liga and the Champions League. The European Championship with the national team, the titles with Juve. For this reason, in the various transfer market sessions, his name has been compared to some teams, but no one has seriously bet on it: what happened to him in the meantime?

