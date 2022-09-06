In New York the fourth clash between them at ATP level with the semifinal at stake. Jannik the cold versus Carlos the heat: a dualism that starts from afar and that promises to inflame post Big 3 tennis
Carlos is the name of the Alcaraz that we all know, but also of the father and grandfather. Family of customs, traditions and DNA to be handed down, in which tennis is a religion. “When I was three I already had the racket in my hand”. On the other hand, Sinner, who spoke of his childhood in this way: “I was lucky enough to have parents who have always allowed me the freedom to decide what I wanted to do, what sport to practice. For them the important thing was that I was happy, and today I am happy ”.
