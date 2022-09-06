Home World Woman vampire skeleton found in Poland with scythe around her neck
A bizarre and disturbing discovery made by the experts of the Nicholas Copernicus University of the city of Torun. Archaeologists have found in the village of Pien the well-preserved skeleton of a woman who lived in the 17th century, which has a peculiarity: she was buried with a metal scythe around her neck. To confirm the hypothesis also a padlock closed on the left big toe, a security measure provided at the time in these cases.

The British newspaper Daily Mail reported the discovery. The study of the burial and the remains has brought to light many interesting finds: the discovery of a silk hat would indicate that the woman came from an upper class social class.

Professor Dariusz Polinski, head of the team at Nicholas Copernicus University confirmed that the type of atypical burial organization: “Among the ways used to prevent the return of the dead are amputation of the extremities, burial on the stomach, but also the stoning of the corpse or cremation. The scythe in this case is positioned so that if the woman woke up, she immediately she would cut her throat in an attempt to get up ”. The padlock on the toe would have symbolic value and would mean “the end of a phase and the impossibility of returning”.

