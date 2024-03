“We made it. We are in the semi-finals. Come cheer and follow us. Forza Italia”: Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego launch the appeal to the fans to support them during the semi-final of Davis Cupscheduled for Saturday 25 November against Serbia captained by Novak Djokovic.

November 24, 2023 – Updated November 24, 2023, 11:26 am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X