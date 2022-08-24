Original title: The 16th Beijing Games opens every four years Skateboard breakdancing becomes city games performance item On the morning of August 24, the opening ceremony of the 16th Beijing Games was held at the National Gymnasium. The opening ceremony consists of two parts: ceremony and exhibition. About 1,400 people including responsible comrades of the State Sports General Administration, responsible comrades of relevant units in Beijing and districts, representatives from all walks of life and media reporters attended the event. At the opening ceremony, the promotional video of the current city games was played first, and then the organizing committee projected the scene of Beijing’s central axis carrying the city’s historical and cultural features through a light show. In the light channel, the national flag team, the flag team, the referee team and the athletes from the representative teams from all districts of the city entered the stadium in turn, and the representatives of the athletes, coaches and referees took the oath successively. After the opening ceremony, two youth men’s basketball teams from Xicheng District and Miyun District jointly staged a unique basketball exhibition match. During this period, wonderful performances such as breakdance, cheerleading, and ultimate Frisbee were also interspersed. As the city’s highest-level comprehensive sports event, the Municipal Games is held every four years. With the theme of “Splendid 16th National Games, Vibrant Double Olympic City”, this year’s Games consists of two parts: the youth athletics group and the mass group. Among them, the youth competition group has a total of 28 major events and 33 minor events, as well as 4 performance events of rock climbing, synchronized swimming, skateboarding, and breakdancing. A total of more than 12,000 players participated in the competition, and the scale of participation reached a new high. The mass competition consists of 15 major events, including 7 National Games mass events such as table tennis, badminton, Go, chess, bridge, roller skating, and air volleyball, and 3 traditional sports such as Health Qigong, Chinese wrestling, and kite. , Tennis, football, basketball, shuttlecock, marathon 5 popular popular projects, the small items from the last City Games 24 to 111, the scale of nearly 7,000 participants. See also Reporter: The Haigang team started the "re-training" class. A total of 29 people participated in Zhang Linpeng and Xu Xin._Liu Wen_Situation_The first class According to the overall arrangement of the competition schedule, the youth competition group has completed 20 events including judo and track and field, and the mass group competitions have also started in August.Photography / reporter Cui Jun

Original title: The 16th Beijing Games opens every four years

Skateboard breakdancing becomes city games performance item

On the morning of August 24, the opening ceremony of the 16th Beijing Games was held at the National Gymnasium. The opening ceremony consists of two parts: ceremony and exhibition. About 1,400 people including responsible comrades of the State Sports General Administration, responsible comrades of relevant units in Beijing and districts, representatives from all walks of life and media reporters attended the event.

At the opening ceremony, the promotional video of the current city games was played first, and then the organizing committee projected the scene of Beijing’s central axis carrying the city’s historical and cultural features through a light show. In the light channel, the national flag team, the flag team, the referee team and the athletes from the representative teams from all districts of the city entered the stadium in turn, and the representatives of the athletes, coaches and referees took the oath successively.

After the opening ceremony, two youth men’s basketball teams from Xicheng District and Miyun District jointly staged a unique basketball exhibition match. During this period, wonderful performances such as breakdance, cheerleading, and ultimate Frisbee were also interspersed.

As the city’s highest-level comprehensive sports event, the Municipal Games is held every four years. With the theme of “Splendid 16th National Games, Vibrant Double Olympic City”, this year’s Games consists of two parts: the youth athletics group and the mass group. Among them, the youth competition group has a total of 28 major events and 33 minor events, as well as 4 performance events of rock climbing, synchronized swimming, skateboarding, and breakdancing. A total of more than 12,000 players participated in the competition, and the scale of participation reached a new high. The mass competition consists of 15 major events, including 7 National Games mass events such as table tennis, badminton, Go, chess, bridge, roller skating, and air volleyball, and 3 traditional sports such as Health Qigong, Chinese wrestling, and kite. , Tennis, football, basketball, shuttlecock, marathon 5 popular popular projects, the small items from the last City Games 24 to 111, the scale of nearly 7,000 participants.

According to the overall arrangement of the competition schedule, the youth competition group has completed 20 events including judo and track and field, and the mass group competitions have also started in August.Photography / reporter Cui Jun