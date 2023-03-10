10:00 Petra Vlhová (SVK) Now Petra Vlhová has the privilege of opening this giant slalom. It’s bitterly cold in Åre, with temperatures in the double-digit minus range. The Slovak moves with a view of the Indalsälven river, which resembles a lake here and is of course completely frozen

09:55 Shiffrin on a record hunt Of course, this race is also all about the world champion and serial winner. Mikaela Shiffrin (start number 7) could equal Ingemar Stenmark’s record of 86 World Cup victories today. Before the races in his home country, the “old Swede” dutifully announced that the American “really deserved” to break his record. Last year’s winner Petra Vlhová (1), second in the World Championships Federica Brignone (4), third in the World Championships Ragnhild Mowinckel (3), Marta Bassino (5) and Olympic champion Sara Hector (6) have objections.

09:45 Switzerland hopes for Gut-Behrami Things are looking a lot better for Switzerland, with Lara Gut-Behrami (start number 2), the 2021 world champion, bringing a co-favorite to the start. Behind it, however, it also becomes thin. For Wendy Holdener (17) and Michelle Gisin (18), giant slalom is not a special discipline. Andrea Ellenberger (22), Camille Rast (24), Simone Wild (33) and Mélanie Meillard (35) follow from the federal perspective. There are also nine Swiss women in total.

09:35 Austrian Armada with no chance of victory The Austrians also seem to have only limited talent for this very basic alpine discipline at the moment. The ÖSV is also not represented in the first starting group. The women from the Alpine Republic then come all the more concentrated with Franziska Gritsch (start number 16), Ramona Siebenhofer (19), the former World Cup bronze medalist Katharina Liensberger (21), Katharina Truppe (26), Stephanie Brunner (27) and Julia Scheib (28 ). We’ll take care of the other nine Austrians over the course of the competition. Ricarda Haaser is not there due to a tear in the popliteal muscle and calf muscle.

09:25 German duo At the moment, the giant slalom is not exactly the flagship discipline of German skiers, to put it mildly. This is also reflected in the starting positions of the two German participants. For Lena Dürr (car number 32) and Emma Aicher (49) it can only be about reaching the second round.

09:15 giant slalom This weekend the technicians get their turn in the Swedish province of Jämtlands län. This Friday we start at 10:00 a.m. with a giant slalom. This climbs the slope called Störtloppsbacken. The start is at 736 meters. From here, Charly Pichler’s course shows the way down the 340 meters to the finish. The Austrian coach has scored 43 goals.