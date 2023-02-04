Now in its 19th edition, the race it includes two routes, both starting at the bottom of the valley (930 m altitude) near the chair lift:
– Ski Krono Storica with a difference in altitude of +830 m up to the Varmost malga, a promotional race for everyone.
– Ski krono Extreme with difference in height of + 1150 m up to Mount Crusicalas, race reserved for FISI members, stage of the FISI FVG circuit.
SKI KRONO VARMOST PROGRAM Saturday 18 February 2022
From 3.30 pm bib collection at the Dolomiti Ski Bar – in front of the Varmost chairlifts.
16:30 registration closes at the race office.
17:00 deadline for delivery of the numbered bag to the Varmost 1 chairlift
17:00 departure Ski Krono Extreme D+1150 (FISI members only)
17:10 departure Ski Krono Storica D+830 (open ski mountaineering – snowshoes and crampons)
From 17:30 refreshment with hot drinks outside Malga Varmost.
From about 18:30 the chairlift will be open for the descent (to the valley floor)
20:00 end of timing (maximum race time 3 hours)
Followed by: dinner and award ceremony at the bottom of the valley at the Nuoitas hotel.
The event is valid as the 22nd Claudia Corisello Memorial – with the assignment of the Alpine Rescue trophy. Rich prizes are foreseen for the winners and technical garments for all the competitors.
Organized by the Società Sportiva Fornese with the collaboration of PromoTurismo FVG, SAGF, CNSAS, volunteers and the Municipality of Forni di Sopra.