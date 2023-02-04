Another novelty of this edition will be the possibility to participate with snowshoes or crampons, in the special categories set up by the organization.

SKI KRONO VARMOST PROGRAM Saturday 18 February 2022

From 3.30 pm bib collection at the Dolomiti Ski Bar – in front of the Varmost chairlifts.

16:30 registration closes at the race office.

17:00 deadline for delivery of the numbered bag to the Varmost 1 chairlift

17:00 departure Ski Krono Extreme D+1150 (FISI members only)

17:10 departure Ski Krono Storica D+830 (open ski mountaineering – snowshoes and crampons)

From 17:30 refreshment with hot drinks outside Malga Varmost.

From about 18:30 the chairlift will be open for the descent (to the valley floor)

20:00 end of timing (maximum race time 3 hours)

Followed by: dinner and award ceremony at the bottom of the valley at the Nuoitas hotel.

The event is valid as the 22nd Claudia Corisello Memorial – with the assignment of the Alpine Rescue trophy. Rich prizes are foreseen for the winners and technical garments for all the competitors.