Mourning for Italian skiing, on the very day in which Marta Bassino gave the Italian expedition the second gold medal of the Meribel-Courchevel World Championships. In fact, Elena died at the age of 37 fans, a former downhill skier of the Italian national team who was battling cancer in recent years. Elena had managed to recover from the tumor that struck her for the first time in 2017, but last summer a relapse had arrived which had worsened her conditions. She was the eldest of the three sisters Fanchini (Nadia and Sabrina), all protagonists of the recent history of Italian alpine skiing. In his palmares he boasted a world silver, won in 2005 in downhill in Bormio, as well as two World Cup victories always in the same specialty (Lake Louise 2005 and Cortina d’Ampezzo 2015). The news arrived in the blue retreat of the World Cup shortly before the start of Marta Bassino’s gold party and took the whole Italian delegation by surprise, who immediately decided to suspend all celebrations.