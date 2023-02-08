Home Sports Skiing, Elena Fanchini died: she was 37 years old
Sports

Skiing, Elena Fanchini died: she was 37 years old

Skiing, Elena Fanchini died: she was 37 years old

Mourning for Italian skiing, on the very day in which Marta Bassino gave the Italian expedition the second gold medal of the Meribel-Courchevel World Championships. In fact, Elena died at the age of 37 fans, a former downhill skier of the Italian national team who was battling cancer in recent years. Elena had managed to recover from the tumor that struck her for the first time in 2017, but last summer a relapse had arrived which had worsened her conditions. She was the eldest of the three sisters Fanchini (Nadia and Sabrina), all protagonists of the recent history of Italian alpine skiing. In his palmares he boasted a world silver, won in 2005 in downhill in Bormio, as well as two World Cup victories always in the same specialty (Lake Louise 2005 and Cortina d’Ampezzo 2015). The news arrived in the blue retreat of the World Cup shortly before the start of Marta Bassino’s gold party and took the whole Italian delegation by surprise, who immediately decided to suspend all celebrations.

Goggia’s dedication after Cortina

Recently, Sofia Goggia he had dedicated his victory in Cortina downhill to Elena Fanchini. “Eli is for you” the message from Bergamo, complete with a response from Fanchini. “That red bib made me smile” said the downhill skier born on April 30, 1985 in Lovere, in the province of Bergamo.

